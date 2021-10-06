The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EDWARD EVERETT ADKINS, 90, of Huntington died Oct. 4. He retired from Union Carbide Chemical Corporation in South Charleston, W.Va. The family will observe private graveside services at Oaklawn Memorial Park, East Pea Ridge, due to Covid-19. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, WV 25705, or your favorite charitable organization in his honor. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ETHEL CHILDERS BRAMMER, 81, of Mansfield, Ohio, died Oct. 4. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Oct. 9 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Burial in Butcher Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 8 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
STEVEN DALE BURNETT, 50, of Huntington, died Sept. 12 in St. Mary's Medical Center. At this time, no service is scheduled. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
AVERILL BUTCH BURRISS III, 79, of Huntington died Sept. 29. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
THAMER LEONARD CALHOUN, 84, of Huntington, husband of Jean Godwin Calhoun died Oct. 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was retired from CSX and f the US Marine Corps Reserve. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.regerfh.com
MARK BRIAN CHAPMAN, 52, of Milton, son of Connie M. Chapman, died Oct. 3 at home. He was a machinist. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. The procession will leave the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
STELLA LOUISE CONWAY, 73, of Huntington, widow of David Conway, died Oct. 2 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation. She formerly worked in payroll with Huntington Steel. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
WANDA JOYCE DAVIS, 73, of Huntington, died Oct. 3 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. At this time, no service is scheduled. wwww.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
CAROL JEAN ENDICOTT, 72, of Fort Gay, widow of James Paul Endicott, died Oct. 5. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 8 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Kitts Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 7 at the funeral home.
JAMES B. FIGLEY, 73, of Russell, Ky., husband of Toni Webb Figley, died Oct.6 in Community Hospice. He retired from marathon. Funeral and Elks services will be 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at Steen Funeral home Central Avenue Chapel; burial following in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
THOMAS DUDLEY GRAYBEAL, 71, of Huntington, widower of Mary Alice Graybeal, died Oct. 4 in Cornerstone Hospital, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 7 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with military honors at 6 p.m. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BETTY LEE GRIBBEN, 93 of Huntington, widow of Leon Gribben, died Oct. 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a former salesclerk for several retail clothing stores in downtown Huntington. Private family graveside services were held at Woodmere Memorial Park. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.
LISA KAY BYERLY HARRINGTON of Huntington, formerly of Indianapolis, Ind., died June 14, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at Beach Fork - 5601 Long Branch Road, Barboursville, WV 25504. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
WANDA JANE HENSLEY, 86, of Milton died Oct. 4. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Oct. 8 at Milton Baptist Church. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DOROTHY LOUISE SAUNDERS HIBBARD, 93 of Huntington, widow of Leroy C. Hibbard, died Sept. 5 at home. She was a retired cook from Kellogg School. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
RICHARD DARWIN LeMASTER, 68, of Huntington, husband of Danette Fuller LeMaster, died Oct. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired quality control manager with Columbia Paint of Huntington. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 8 at Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
CAROLYN SUE JEFFERSON LEWIS, 60, of Milton died Sept. 27. There will be a memorial gathering from 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Burial will follow in Balls Chapel Cemetery at 4 p.m. There will be no procession to the cemetery.
DEBORAH LYNN LYONS, 60, of Elk Creek, W.Va., daughter of Howard Lyons Jr. of Elk Creek, died Oct. 4. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Lyons Cemetery, Elk Creek. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
MARY ELIZABETH NEAL, 91, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Mack Neal, died Oct. 5. A private visitation and funeral service will be held at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Private in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RUSSELL LEWIS NELSON II, 27, of Accoville, W.Va., husband of Savannah Nelson, died Oct. 2. He was a coal miner. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Oct. 10 at Landville Free Will Baptist Church; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at church. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
MARTHA ELLEN NICHOLAS, 51 of Huntington died Sept. 24. At this time, no service is scheduled. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
MYRTLE ANN SMITH, 65, of Huntington died Sept. 1. At this time, no service is scheduled. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
WALTER STEPHENS JR., 84, of Winchester, Ky., formerly of Ashland, widower of Helen Jean Stephens, died Oct. 5 at home. He retired from Armco Steel. Friends and family gather from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 10 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
LORETHA BELL WILCOXEN, 59, of Hurricane, W.Va., died Aug. 29. Memorial service was 1:30 p.m. Oct, 3 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Hurricane. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.