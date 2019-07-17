The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BARBARA ADAMS, 74, of Crown City, Ohio, widow of Delbert "Junior" Adams, died July 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was a retired school bus driver for Logan County, W.Va. A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Community Chapel Church, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHARLIE BRYANT, 88, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Phyllis Waller-Bryant, died July 15 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He worked for the C&O Railroad. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JERRY KISER CHAMBERS, 92, of Lesage, widow of Jim Chambers, died June 27 at home. She was an associate of Matewan (W.Va.) National Bank. There will be a memorial service at a later time. Chambers Funeral Services, Matewan, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
GENE EDWARD FRENCH, 75, of Russell, Ky., widower of Karen Hatfield French, died July 10 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He retired from AK Steel. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Kilgore and Collier Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, Ky.; burial in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
WILMA MAXINE HILTON, 94, of Ceredo, widow of Freddie Graves and Raymond Hilton, died July 17 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired secretary for the Acacia Group. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial in Crabtree Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
ELIZABETH B. JORDAN of Huntington, mother of ANdrew Benjamin Jordan, died July 16. She was a Registered Nurse. At her request, there will be no visitation or services. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JEFFREY LESTER STEPHENS, 56, of Wayne, father of Samantha Stephens of Huntington and Geoff Stephens of Hinton, W.Va., died July 14 at Thurmond, W.Va. He worked as a Land Surveyor for The Thrasher Group. A gathering of friends will be held Saturday, July 20, from 10 a.m. until noon at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. A private burial at Elmwood Cemetery will be held at a later date.
FRANK HOLLISTER TURRILL, 83, of Huntington, died July 14. He retired from Ashland Oil. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made to the Frank H. Turrill Chemistry Scholarship at Marshall University Foundation, 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25703. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Friday, Spring Hill Cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmansmortuary.com.
DEAN KEVIN WALLER, 59, of Milford, Ohio, formerly Coal Grove, Ohio, son of Freda Waller, died July 15. He was a Blueprint Estimator at Hyde Park Lumber, Cincinnati, Ohio. Funeral service will be noon Friday, O'Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
BETTY WATSON of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Jay Watson, died July 15. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.