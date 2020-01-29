The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
FRANK R. ATKINSON JR., 80, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 29 in Emogene Dollin Jones Hospice House. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
ALVA JUNIOR BLAKE, 88, of Barboursville, companion of Ruth Blake, died Jan. 27 at home. He retired from Donahue Construction. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Jan. 31, Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
KATHRYN ELAINE MCELHANEY CLARK COMBS, 88, of Milton, W.Va., went to be with her Lord on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Combs. She is survived by three daughters, Marcelle Clark Jones, Connie Clark Lucas and Marianna Clark Pillichodi; one son, Lyman A. Clark III; sixteen grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. She was a retired bookkeeper for Big Sandy Superstores. The family will receive friends to celebrate her life on Friday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Beard Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
MANDY AVIS CURRENT, 44, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at home. She was born April 14, 1975, in Hagerstown, Md., a daughter of the late Curtis Ray and Mary Jones. She is survived by her wife Brittany Coleman; four sons, Joshua Beltz, William Beltz, Jeremiah Beltz and Christopher Beltz; two sisters, Cheresa Mills and Corina Ray; three grandchildren, Katelyn Beltz, Kasey Beltz and Brittney Beltz. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JERRY DWAINE DILTZ, 71, of Charleston, died Jan. 26 in CAMC Memorial Hospital. He was a former computer class instructor. At his request, he will be cremated, and inurnment will be at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
RUSSELL KEITH DODSON, 76, of Ironton, widower of Jacqueline Kelley Dodson, died Jan. 28 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was a retired Iron Worker from Local 769, Ashland. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 31, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice Care Center. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
BARBARA ELLEN MARKS, 67, of Huntington, widow of Robert Marks, died Jan. 27 at home. She was the former owner and operator of the Proctorville Flea Market Restaurant. Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Jan. 31 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Beale Chapel Cemetery, Apple Grove, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
RICHARD STEVE MENDIVIL, 72, of Huntington, widower of Barbara Mendivil, died Jan. 27, in the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington. Burial will take place in Chula Vista, Calif. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
DONNA MAE MICHELS, 83, of Huntington, died Jan. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was formerly a steelworker with Adel Fasteners. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
MAGED “MICKEY” MOSRIE, 86, of Huntington, widower of Wajiha Mosrie, died Jan. 28 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired residential construction contractor and was former owner with his brother of the Bluefield Drive-In in Bluefield, W.Va. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
LUCILLE STEWART, 75, of Patriot, Ohio, died Jan. 22 at home. Funeral service will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
CARL DEWEY STINNETT, 89, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Barbara Stinnett, died Jan. 26 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a chief mechanical officer for the railroad. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Feb. 1, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
MICHAEL EUGENE TURNER, 57, of Huntington, husband of Wilma Turner, died Jan. 27 at home. He was a lamination operator for Rubberlite. Memorial services will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 1, Farmdale Church of Christ, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.