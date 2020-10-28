The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GLENNA LEE BAKER, 92, of Wayne, widow of Henry H. “Hoppie” Baker Jr., died Oct. 26, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was a retired selector at Owens-Illinois Glass Manufacturing. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Oct. 30, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2 p.m. at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
RANDY DALE “CONWAY” BERTRAM, 49, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, formerly Garrison, Ky., husband of Roberta Smith Bertram, died Oct. 26. Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Oct. 30, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Dummitt Cemetery, Garrison, Ky. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at the funeral home. Flowers will be appreciated, but donations may be made to the funeral home to assist the family. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CATHERINE J. CAREL, 52, of Huntington, sister of Tammy Trimboli, died Oct. 25 at home. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Social distancing and face masks are required. Private entombment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
BRETT MICHAEL DAMRON, 44, of Huntington, son of Steven L. Damron and Betty and Carroll Damron, died Oct. 4 at home. He was with the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union. Memorial services will be 4 p.m. Oct. 31, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation one hour before service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DONNA GAYLE JENKINS, 56, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Oct. 25 at home. She was employed by Amazon. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 31, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HARRIET MAY KIGER, 76, of Kenova, widow of William David Kiger, died Oct. 26, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a Cake Decorator. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Nov. 2, at Woodmere Memorial Park Abbey of Remembrance. Visitation after 9:30 a.m. Monday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Little Victories Animal Rescue.
H.O. “JACK” MORRIS JR., 90, of Huntington, died Oct. 27. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 31, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RANDALL F. NOBLE, 70, formerly of Ashland, husband of Teresa Thornbury Noble, died Oct. 23 at home in Port Charlotte, Fla. He was a retired Kentucky State Trooper. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 31, Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel and livestreamed at www.steenfuneralhome.com; burial in Hillcrest Cemetery, Grayson, Ky. Visitation will be one hour before service. Donations are suggested to The Salvation Army, PO Box 495126, Port Charlotte, FL 33949, or First Baptist Church of Cannonsburg, Ky.
LILLIAN SLONE, 93, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died Oct. 27. She requested a private family service. Burial will be in the Slone-Isaacs Cemetery, West Hamlin. www.handleyfh.com.
LUCILLE PINKERMAN STARCHER, 98, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Paul Starcher, died Oct. 26. She retired from Sears. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 30, at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12 to 12:45 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.