The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.

MIKE L. FOWLER, 54, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died June 29 at his residence. Private burial will be at Jordan Cemetery; visitation 5-7 p.m., July 2, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home. Social distancing will be observed, face masks recommended.

AUDREY MAE JUSTICE, 97, of Ironton, Ohio, died June 29 at Close to Home Nursing Home. There will be no services held. www.ehallfuneralhome.com

STEVEN ANDREW MAYS, 47, of Ashland, Ky., died June 30. Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Friday at Catlettsburg Harvest Church; burial at Kirby Flats Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Contributions can be made to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com

ARION LEWIS MEADOWS, 69, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died June 30 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.

WINSLOW G. TERRY, 102, of Huntington, widower of Mildred Terry, died June 29 at Wyngate Assisted Living. He was retired from Owens Illinois. Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Grace Gospel Church; burial at Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com

