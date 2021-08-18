The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ALICIA ANN ANDERSON, 60, of Huntington, died Aug. 15 at home. She was an operating room nurse at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Rite of Christian Burial will be conducted 10 a.m. Aug. 21 at Our Lady of Fatima Church. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Donations may be made to Huntington Prep International Academy at Wesbanco. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PHYLLIS ANN DARDI, 80, of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Charles A. Dardi, died Aug. 15 in the University of Tennessee Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service at noon Aug. 21 at the Regional Church of God, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 20 at the church. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
JOHNNY DOW DAY, 60, of Cocoa, Fla., formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Aug. 11. Funeral service will be held at noon Aug. 21 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DONALD KEITHER DILLON, 84, of Williamson, W.Va., widower of Mary Elizabeth Dillon and Melda Smith Dillon, died Aug. 17 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. He was an electrician in the coal industry. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in the family cemetery at Burnwell, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
BETH ANN FITCH, 30, formerly of Switzer, W.Va., died Aug. 16 in Charleston Area Medical Center, Memorial Division. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Aug. 19 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill. Visitation after 11 a.m. Aug. 19 at the funeral home.
JACOB LUTHER FITCH, 20, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Hannah Fitch, died Aug. 16. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Johnson Family Cemetery, Richardson, Ky. Visitation after 4 p.m. Aug. 18 at the funeral home.
OPAL HELMONDOLLAR, 93, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Wetzel Helmondollar, died Aug. 16 in Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden. She was a retired seamstress and worked for Tri State Casket Company and Stone & Thomas. There will be no visitation and no flowers please at her request. Family graveside services will be 2 p.m. Aug. 22 at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements www.slackandwallace.com.
GEORGE MORGAN HUNTER, 73, of Huntington, husband of Marsha Lynn Johnson Hunter, died Aug.17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from CSX Railroad. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. There will be no services at this time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ROGER JORDAN, 73, of Barboursville died Aug. 12. He was a former owner/operator of Jordan Electric Company. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Aug. 21 at Trinity Church of God, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service time at the church. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. www.klingelcarpenter.com
CLYDE SHERMAN MARTIN, 60, of Ona died Aug. 17. There will be a visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. At his request, there will be no service and cremation will take place. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
KEITH HOWARD MILLS, 46, of Huntington died Aug. 9 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was employed by KFC. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Aug. 25 at Highland Cemetery Annex on Saltwell Road. Friends may gather after 9:30 a.m. at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting with arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RAYMOND C. NANCE, 86, of Ironton, widower of Dorothy Holbrook Nance, died Aug. 17 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 21 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, follows. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
EMMA JEAN POWERS RICHMOND, 92, of Huntington, widow of Hinton Richmond Jr., died Aug. 17 in Prospect, Ky. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Aug. 21 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
WILLIE JAMES ROLLINS, 77, of Omar, W.Va., died Aug. 16 in Thomas Memorial Hospital, Charleston, W.Va. Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 21 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va.; burial in Guyan Memory Gardens.
MARY LEONA TRIPPETT, 79, of Glenwood, died Aug. 17. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Aug. 20 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JAMES ED WALLS, 93, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 22 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Aug. 22 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MAE LOUISE WHEELER, 92, of Blaine, Ky., died Aug. 16 at home. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at T.D. Wheeler Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 18 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.