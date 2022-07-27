The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARY FAY HARVEY, 101, of Huntington died July 24. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. July 30 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home in Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CARLOS “BO” M. HUTCHINSON JR., 49, of South Point, Ohio, father of Cheyenna Sword and Lacie Thomas, died July 22. He was employed at Bob Evans in South Point. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 29 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery, South Point. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with funeral expenses. www.wallaceffh.com.
TIMOTHY GARY JAMES, 60, of Huntington, son of Janice James of Batesville, Ind., died July 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be no public services. Arrangements are under direction of Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.
GERALDINE KAY "SALLY" JOHNSON, 73, of Barboursville died July 26. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
BARBARA MARKHAM, 82, of Prestonsburg, Ky., mother of Greg Howard Honshell, died July 23 at home. She was a bank teller. No service is currently scheduled. Carter Funeral Home, Prestonsburg, Ky., is directing arrangements.
ADRIAN R. McCLURE, 63 of Griffithsville, W.Va., husband of Angela McClure, died July 25 at home. He was a retired pipefitter for Bayer Corporation, Institute, W.Va. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 31 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Orchard Hill Memory Gardens, Yawkey, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
TERESA JO MURPHY, 62, of Huntington, wife of Jeff Murphy, died July 20 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. July 31 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 30 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
GARY ALAN SAUNDERS, 60, of Huntington died July 26. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Aug. 1 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, 935 3rd Ave. Suite 340, Huntington, WV 25701. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
JACKIE DALE STEWART, 71, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died July 25. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. July 29 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service.
WILLARD McKINLEY THOMPSON JR. of Chapmanville, W.Va., son of Lenna Thompson of Chapmanville, died July 11. He retired from Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. July 31 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. www.handleyfh.com.
