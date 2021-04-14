The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SKYLER DAVID BROWN, 26, of Huntington, son of Joseph David and Katherine Brown, died April 8in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He worked at Zip Zone Marathon Gas Station. Celebration of life visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. April 16, 2021 at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CLIFFORD CLINE, 84, of Wharncliffe, W.Va., widower of Ider Cline, died April 13 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. April 17 at Wharncliffe Church of God; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. April 16 at the church. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ELIZABETH ERIN REED CONNER, 22, of Lawndale, N.C., wife of Hunter Stephen Conner, died April 12 in Atrium Health-Lincoln in Lincolnton, N.C. She worked at Dunkin Donuts, Lincolnton. Funeral service noon April 15 at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston, N.C., with visitation two hours before service. Addition at service at noon April 17 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. with burial in Alley Cemetery, Ransom, Ky. Visitation two hours before service. www.rerogersfh.com.
DEXTER DALE CONRAD, 77, of Milton died April 13. Services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. April 16 at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CORA LEE COX, 64, of Huntington, wife of Bruce Cox, died April 11. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. April 16, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time. The service will be livestreamed from Cora’s obituary page on the funeral home website. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a mask. www.regerfh.com.
CHLORA MAE EVANS, 99, of Barboursville, mother of Linda and Bill Evans, died April 12 in Paramount Senior Living, Ona. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. April 19 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation is one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARTHA MAGDALENE FRY, 88 of South Point, Ohio, died April 12 at home. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. April 16 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. April 15 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, Chesapeake Branch, 11054 County Road 1, Chesapeake, OH 45619. Due to COVID-19, facemasks and social distancing will be required.
GERARD HARLOW FULLER, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, died April 13 at home. He worked as an equipment operator for Rome Township. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 16 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
WANDA JEAN BOGGS HOGAN, 73, of Cannonsburg, Ky., widow of Daniel Hogan, died April 13. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 16 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland; entombment in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Donations are suggested to Mount Olive Food Pantry, 21610 SR 3, Rush, KY 41168.
JEFFREY ALLEN KIPP, 57, of Huntington died April 13 at home. He worked as a masonry laborer. Funeral service will be conducted 6 p.m. April 16 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio with visitation one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CAROL SUE KNIGHT, 76, of Lesage died April 11. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. April 17 at Rosemont Memorial Gardens. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
JOHN WARWICK LONG III, 70 of Huntington, husband of Crystal Long, died April 10. He was a computer programmer and owner of Creative Software. Funeral services will be private but livestreamed on Henson and Kitchen Mortuary Facebook, YouTube and website. Private burial will be in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
TINA SARENE LOWE-McCORMICK, 19, of Salt Rock died April 8. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. April 16 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
CHARLES GERARD NASH, 93, of Huntington, husband of Myra Blankenship Nash, died April 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be at noon April 17 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Park. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
ALYSSA KAY PERDUE, 28 of Aurora, Colo., formerly of Huntington, died April 12. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
SHERYL PYLES of Wayne, wife of Ricky Pyles, died April 11. A private graveside burial was held at Community Memorial Gardens and the family asks in lieu of flowers to please make donations to Hospice of Huntington or to your local animal shelter.
PAUL DAVID ROOD, 55, of Huntington died April 13 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be no services held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES WESLEY RULEN, 95, of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., formerly Chesapeake, Ohio, died April 14 in Arbors of Gallipolis, Ohio. He was a farmer, rancher and also worked in construction. Funeral service will be conducted 10:30 a.m. April 16 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be 30 minutes before service at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
THOMAS IAN SHELTON, 62, of Lesage, husband of Robin N. Stowers Bias Shelton, died April 10 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He worked at Riviera Country Club. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. April 16 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. If attending please wear facial covering and honor social distancing. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CAROL SUE TOMBLIN SMITH, 72, of Branchland, W.Va., died April 13. There will be a graveside service 3 p.m. April 13 at Smith Cemetery, Nestlow, W.Va. www.handleyfh.com. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
EVELYN LOUISE PETRY WARD, 73, of Wayne, wife of Homer Ward, died April 14 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 17 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in Mount Vernon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
JOANNE WATTS, 86, of Huntington died April 12 at home. She retired from Owens-Illinois Glass. There will be no services at her request. The family request in lieu of flowers contribution to be made to Hospice of Huntington. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.