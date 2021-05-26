The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROY LEE BAKER, 80 of La Quinta, Calif., formerly of Huntington, husband of Dale Baker, died April 25. He worked with Harris Corporation in Florida working in Missile Defense. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
FRANCES LEE ROSS BURGESS, 93, of Branchland, W.Va., widow of Rev. Earl Burgess, died May 24 at the home of her daughter. Funeral 11 a.m. May 28 at Freedom Freewill Baptist Church, Kiahsville. Burial in the Elmwood Annex. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. May 27 at the church. Arrangements with Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
SUZANNE ELIZABETH ELLIOTT 60, of Morgantown, W.Va., widow of James C. Burt Jr., died May 14. She was business editor of the Morgantown Dominion Post. A Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. May 29 at Beard Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter or the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. www.beardmortuary.com.
TINA MARIE FRALEY GRIFFITH, 48, of Columbus, Ohio, widow of James Sherman Griffith, died May 24. Funeral service at 1 p.m. May 28 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.; burial in McGinnis Family Cemetery, Louisa. Visitation from 5 to 9 p.m. May 27 at the funeral home.
ZENITH “KITTY” JOHNSON, 90, of Gallipolis, Ohio, mother of Jim Johnson and Jan Carter of Gallipolis, died May 24 in Holzer Senior Care. She was a caregiver. There will be a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. May 30 at Chapel Hill Church of Christ; social distance and masks are required. Donations are suggested to charity of your choice or Chapel Hill Church of Christ, or, planting a tree. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
BENNY MABES, 82, of Pedro, Ohio, husband of Cora Cisco Mabes, died May 24 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was a retired factory operator. There will be a service at a later date. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CONNIE JEAN McCOMAS, 59, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died May 25. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. May 29 at the Dial-Prichard Cemetery at Four Mile Kentuck Fork, Branchland, W.Va. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
JOSHUA LEE MEADOWS, 41, of Huntington, son of Jackie Lee Meadows, died May 13. There will be a memorial gathering for friends and family from 6 to 8 p.m. May 28 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
JoANN WITHERS PERRY, 91, of Huntington, widow of Walter Perry, died May 23. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
JEANIE RIGNEY, 58, of Proctorville, Ohio, died May 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a home health worker for A&L Home Healthcare. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. June 2 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. June 2 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JUNE CLARICE SEXTON, 93 of Huntington, mother of Joanna Sexton Figlia, died May 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be noon May 28 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will be private. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com. Social distancing and masks will be required.
DAVID STACY, 68, of Huntington, husband of Cecilia Parker Stacy, died May 24 in Cornerstone Hospital, Huntington. He was a former chef for Guyan Country Club. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. May 29 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Friends may gather one hour before the service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.