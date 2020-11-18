The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KIMBERLY ANNETTE SMITH BRYANT, 58, of Verdunville, W.Va., sister of Terri Lynn Browning and Rebecca Tomblin of Verdunville, died Nov. 11 at home. There will be a private family graveside service at Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Evans Funeral Home, PO Box 4500, Chapmanville, WV 25508.
CHARLES ARTHUR DAVIS, 92, of Inez, Ky., formerly Sullivan, Miss., widower of Lucille Bledsoe Davis, died Nov. 17 in Martin County, Ky., Nursing Home, Inez. He retired from Ramsey Piston Ring Company, a division of TRW Automotive. Private memorial service will be held. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
CECIL EDWARD HATFIELD, 83, of Williamson, W.Va., widower of Gail Rose Perkins Hatfield, died Nov. 16 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. He retired from the Mingo County School System. Services will be private at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., with burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Donations are suggested to First Baptist Church of Williamson at Fifth Avenue and Harvey Street or the WHS Athletic hall of Fame, 1726 W Fifth Ave., Williamson. www.rerogersfh.com.
JULIAN WAYNE MITCHELL, 97, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Geraldine Mitchell, died Nov. 17 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 23, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PATRICK EMERSON NEWTON, 60, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Nov. 17, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Due to Covid, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
JERRY W. POWERS, 71, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Ellena Sue Burcham Powers, died Nov. 17 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Nov. 21, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 20 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DR. GARY L. RIPLEY, 90, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Jeri James Ripley, died Nov. 18 at home. He was a former Huntington physician. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ROSE SLATER ROBERTSON of Huntington widow of David Robertson, died Nov. 4 in Emogene Dolin Hospice House. She retired from St Mary’s School of Nursing. A private service will be held at a later date. Her family would appreciate donations to the Emogene Dolin Hospice House of Huntington, P. O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709-0464 www.hospiceofhuntington.org. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting her family with arrangements. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
ROBERT GEORGE SMITH JR. “ROB” 75, of Evansville, Ind., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, died Nov. 16 in Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, Evansville, Ind. He worked in sales, engineering, coal mining as an owner/operator, pump station design, and a semi-truck across the USA and parts of Canada. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 20, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with visitation one hour before service. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to Shriners Hospital. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SHAWN EUGENE STEWART, 56, of Huntington, husband of Beth Thompson Stewart, died Nov. 11 at home. He worked at Piedmont, US Airways, and was the founder of Stogie’s Inc. Graveside services will be held 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23, at Spring Hill Cemetery. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting the family. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
PHILLIP VANCE, 41 of Switzer, W.Va., died Nov. 16 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
DUDLEY EUGENE WEARS, 75, of Apple Grove, W.Va., husband of Norma Kay Bowen Wears, died Nov. 16 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He retired from ACF Industries. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 20, Barton Chapel Church in Apple Grove. Burial will follow in Beale Chapel Cemetery in Apple Grove. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.