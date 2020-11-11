The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DR. DREW CARLTON APGAR, 70, of Huntington, died Sept. 25, at his brother’s home. He had a brief career practicing law before becoming a physician. A graveside memorial service will be conducted 3:30 p.m. Nov. 14, at Oaklawn Memorial Park, 6157 East Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.chapamns-mortuary.com.
DARRELL FRANKLIN CHATFIELD SR., 77, of Ashland, husband of Darella Horn Chatfield, died Nov. 6 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a meat cutter at Tipton’s Grocery. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 12, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering.
REV. DERL W. CURRY, 80, of Stokesdale, N.C., formerly Omar, W.Va., husband of Mable Runyon Curry, died Nov. 6 at home. He retired from Ford Motor Company. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 9, Parsley Bottom Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Lenore (W.Va.) Memory Gardens. Visitation one hour before service. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
DONALD FITCH, 78, of Lenore, W.Va., husband of Deborah Marcum Fitch, died Nov. 4 at home. He was a mechanic, truck driver and owned Lenore Auto Parts. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 7, Little Dove United Baptist Church, Belo, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
BRUCE ALAN FLYNN, 52, of Barboursville died Nov. 8, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Nov. 13, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
HELEN J. MULLINS, 94, of Lebanon Junction, Ky., formerly Peach Creek, W.Va., widow of William Paul Mullens, died Nov. 6. Services at 10 a.m. Nov. 10, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction. A private burial in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery following cremation. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 9, at the funeral home. www.trowbridgefh.com.
LORETTA FAYE ROBERTS, 62, of Ironton, wife of Harold Roberts, died Nov. 7 at home. Graveside service noon Nov. 14, Coalton Community Cemetery in Kentucky. There is no public visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
SANDRA KAY STRONG WILSON RODEN, 66, of Ashland, died Nov. 7, in Kings Daughters Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Nov. 13, at New Life Church, 1101 Cedar Crest Dr., Huntington. Visitation two hours before service at the church. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357, East Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.hensonandnkitchen.com.
CALLIE SUTTON, 62, of Laurel Creek, W.Va., mother of Allie Paxton of Lenore, died Nov. 4 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 8, Laurel Creek Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Canterbury Cemetery. Laurel Creek. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.