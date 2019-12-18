The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DAMIEN RYAN LUKE BLACKBURN, 28, of Huddy, Ky., husband of Allison Ruth Moore Blackburn, died Dec. 15 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. He was a nursing assistant at Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 20, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
GLENNA FAY BRAMMER, 80, of Huntington, mother of Regina Meade, died Dec. 17 at home. There will be a visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 20 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.
RAYMOND LESTER BROWNING, 85, of Huntington, husband of Margie Browning, died Dec. 12 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired firefighter for the City of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Dec. 21, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. Donations may be made to the Huntington First Church of the Nazarene.
MINNIE MARIE CAVINS, 69, of Paintsville, Ky., died Dec. 15 in Owenton, Ky. She was a clerk at The Salvation Army. Funeral service noon Dec. 19, Preston Funeral Home Chapel, Paintsville, Ky.; burial in Laney Family Cemetery, Offutt, Ky. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
JAMES DEAN, 76, of Fort Gay, husband of Judy Ann Dean, died Dec. 17. He retired from the railroad. He requested cremation and a celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
BRIANA SUE DICKESS, 24, of Willow Wood, Ohio, died Dec. 16 in OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio. Service will be 6 p.m. Dec. 21 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. ehallfuneralhome@outlook.com.
JASON R. HENRY, 44, of Gallipolis, Ohio, son of Ronald E. and Mary Sue Angell Henry, died Dec. 16. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 20, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial following in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service time Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Shriners Hospital for Children at https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
BETTY JACKSON, 75, of South Point, Ohio, died Dec. 15. There will be a private family graveside service. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT EUGENE LAMBERT, 60, of Barboursville died Dec. 16. Burial will be in the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute, W.Va.; military honors will be held at a later date. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
ROBERT PRESTON LEGRAND, 79, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly Huntington, husband of Helen LeGrand, died Dec 15. He retired from Ameritech and was owner of IMR Telecommunication, which serviced Anheuser Busch Columbus, Ohio for 10 years. At Robert’s request, there are no services scheduled at this time, however, donations in his memory may be made to Kobacker House. Shaw-Davis Funeral Home, Columbus, is in charge of arrangements.
MILDRED LEWIS, 85, of Prichard, died Dec. 16 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Dec. 21 at the Kenova Church of Christ. Interment will be in Ward-Lewis Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec.20 at the Kenova Church of Christ. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.
JOYCE JOE MCCUNE, 81, of Huntington died Dec. 13. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Dec. 20at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
TESS MORGAN MOORE, 34, of Huntington, died Dec. 14 at home. Cremation will take place and a celebration of her life is being planned for a later date. www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
JACK RANSBOTTOM, 75 of Huntington, partnerof Kathy Harris, died Dec. 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was the owner and operator of Jimmy’s R-Bar. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 21 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. ehallfuneralhome.com.
THOMAS ROBERT WALSH, 63, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Carla Marcum Walsh, died Dec. 16 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. There will be no public services. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home South Point, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
ROSA LARGE WILLIS, 88, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widow of Jack E. Willis, died Dec. 16 in Harbor Healthcare, Ironton. She was a homemaker. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. Dec. 20, Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. www.tracybrammerfh.com. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.