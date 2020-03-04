The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DELORIS ANN BELLER, 88 of Huntington, widow of Raymond J. Beller, died March 2 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at noon March 7, Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
MICHAEL DAVID CASTLE, 55 of Huntington, father of Brandon Castle, died Feb. 29 at home. He worked as a manager in retail. Arrangements are incomplete. If anyone has information regarding Mr. Castle, please contact Reger Funeral Home at 304-522-2031. Online condolences may be made at www.regerfh.com.
TERRA CAUDILL, 56, of Oldsmar, Fla., formerly Floyd County, Ky., died Feb. 25 at home. Funeral service noon March 3, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in John Wes Prater Cemetery, Hueysville, Ky. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
KEVIN PATRICK COLEMAN, 57, of Albany, Ga., formerly South Point, Ohio, died Feb. 27. Homegoing celebration will be 1 p.m. March 7, First Baptist Church of Burlington (Ohio). Friends may gather one hour before service time at the church. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting with arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
ROSE COPLEY, 56, of Delbarton, W.Va., wife of Orville “Buck” Copley, died March 1 in Martha, Ky. She was a homemaker. Funeral service noon March 6, Duncan Fork United Baptist Church, Delbarton; burial in Ooten Cemetery, Delbarton. Visitation from 6 to 10 p.m. March 5 at the church. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.hatfieldfc.com.
BRENDA ANN ESQUE, 75, of Proctorville, Ohio, died March 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
REBECCA LEWIS GOBLE, 70. Of Prestonsburg, Ky., widow of Willard Goble, died March 1 in Highlands ARH Prestonsburg. Funeral service1 p.m. March 4, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Ky. Visitation 3 p.m. March 3 at the funeral home.
MARY FRANCES MILLS HENSLEY, 86, of Catlettsburg, Ky., died March 1 in Woodland Oaks Health Care Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. March 5, Neal Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, Ky.; visitation from 5:30 p.m. until service time. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. March 6 at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens.
SHERMAN PRESTON KAY, 70, of Huntington, died March 3 at home. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HELEN E. LAMBERT, 84, of Patriot, Ohio, widow of Cecil Eugene Lambert, died March 3 in Abbyshire Place. Funeral service will be noon March 9, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial following in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. March 8 at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
JOHN J MAYNARD, 95, formerly of Wayne County, died Feb. 29 in Carrollton, Ga. He was a truck driver for over 50 years, with numerous safety awards. A private service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6 at Maynard Family Cemetery in East Lynn. In lieu of flowers, donate to the Humane Society.
DAVID FRANKLIN MASSIE, 79, of Huntington died March 3. He retired from the U.S. Navy. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
WILLIS MATTHEWS, 90, of Prestonsburg, Ky., widower of Earlene Newsome Matthews, died Feb. 28 at home. Funeral service noon March 6, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Ky. Visitation 6 p.m. March 4 at the funeral home.
RICHARD LEWIS PASKELL, 70, of Centerville, Ohio, husband of Ruth Anne Davidson Paskell, died March 2 in Hospice of Dayton. He retired as Information Systems Manager from Special Metals Corporation. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. March 6, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Milton Baptist Church (www.miltonbaptistchurch.net/giving/) or Centerville Community Church (centervillecommunity.org/contribute/online-giving). www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JUDY LYNN LEWIS PULLEM, 68, of Ashland, wife of Timothy Lee Pullem, died March 1 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She retired from PNC. Friends may gather from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 7 at Miller Funeral Home, Ashland. She requested cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Build Ashland www.buildashland.org Miller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.
LINDSEY “TOM” REED, 69, of South Point, Ohio, died March 1 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted at 12 noon March 5, Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial will follow in Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
BENJAMIN C. RIDENOUR, 50 of Huntington, father of Lexi Ridenour, died March 2. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory are assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DORIS JUNE STEELE, 89, of East Lynn, widow of Claudie Steele, died March 3. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. March 6, Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne; burial will follow in the Sellards Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
RAYMOND DALE STEPHENS, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Jeanne Stephens, died March 4 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
JAMES F. WAGNER, 76, of Barboursville died March 3. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.