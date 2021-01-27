The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
TIMOTHY MARK COLLINS, 57, of Huntington, died Jan. 22 in The Cleveland Clinic. He had worked at Alcon and at the Cabell County Courthouse as a security guard. A Home-Going Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Jan. 30 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. www.Ferrell-ChambersFuneralHome.com.
LUCY JEAN DEARNELL, 90, of Wayne, widow of William Dearnell, died Jan. 26 at home. She was a homemaker. Due to the ongoing public health crisis, services will be private. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES FITZPATRICK, 26, of Fallsburg, Ky., son of Tamera Joe Evans and Jackie Fitzpatrick, died Jan. 19. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 29, at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Marcum Cemetery, Lost Creek. Visitation is after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
JUANITA FOSTER, 72, of Milton died Jan. 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Jan. 30 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 29 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MARGUERITE ELIZABETH FRANKLIN, 99, of Canton, Ga., formerly of Huntington, widow of Rev. Thurman Carter Franklin, died Jan. 26 in Canton Nursing Center. She was a former sales lady for Singer Sewing Machines and provided alterations for customers. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
DELORIS GILKERSON, 83, of Salt Rock, died Jan. 26. She was a retired CNA from the Huntington State Hospital and was a seamstress. Services will be 2 p.m. Jan. 29, Green Valley Cemetery. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WYLIE EDWARD “ED” HETZER, 83, of Huntington, died Jan. 24 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House Services will be at 12 noon Jan. 28, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be two hours before the service at the funeral home. Social distancing and mask wearing are required. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice House of Huntington, or New Beginnings Church of God, Kenova.
ROBERT ALLEN MANNON, 51, of Huntington died Jan. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He worked as a painter. There will be a Celebration of Life from 2 to 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at American Legion Post 16, 1421 6th Ave., Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOAN JOY WILKES MASSEY, 90, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of James Massey, died Jan. 21 at home. Private services due to current public health concerns. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JINA ANN ONEILL, 24, of Huntington died Jan. 26 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
HARVEY PRICE, 76, of Apple Grove, W.Va., died Jan. 25 at home. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 29 at Addison-Reynolds Cemetery, Addison, Ohio. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
REGINA DENISE PERKINS, 60, of Huntington, died Jan. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 noon Jan. 29 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Huntington. The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.regerfh.com. Visitation will be two hours before service. Please follow the mask requirement and Covid-19 protocol.
Funeral service for LARRY PRICE, 67 of Branchland, W.Va., widower of Brenda Dalton Price, will be 2 p.m. Jan. 29 at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Branchland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. www.handleyfh.com. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering.
Services for BETTY LOU SMITH, 90, of Boyd County, Kentucky, wife of Bobby Smith, will be 1 p.m. Jan. 29, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland; burial following in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the food pantry of Cannonsburg Trinity United Methodist Church, 11620 Midland Trail Rd., Ashland, 41102. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JOSEPH LEONARD SMITH, 98, of Leon, W.Va., died Jan. 25 at his son’s home. Arrangements are at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial will be in Leon (W.Va.) Cemetery.
CHARLOTTE JUNE SWEENEY, 84, of Flatwoods, Ky., mother of Matthew Sweeney of Seville, Ohio and Cynthia Klaiber of Flatwoods, died Jan. 26 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a bookkeeper for KY Ohio Gas Company. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting her family with arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
CONSTANCE ANN PRESTON WISE, 88, of Gallipolis, Ohio, mother of Kevin T. Wise of Gallipolis, died Jan. 23. She retired from the Jobs and Family Services Agency. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 2 at Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire, Ohio. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
MARY LYNN WALKER, 71, of Kenova died Jan. 27. Visitation is from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 30 at Reger Funeral Home and Crematory, Ceredo-Kenova Chapel.
PATRICIA LYNN WYSONG, 56, of Milton died Jan. 25. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Jan. 29 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.