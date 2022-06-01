The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
INES BLANKENSHIP, 83 of Lake, W.Va., mother of Annette Lewis of Lake, died May 28 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. June 3 at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
DONALD JOSEPH HECK, 75, of Proctorville, Ohio, died May 30. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 4 at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOHN MERRILL HOLDERBY, 72 of Proctorville, Ohio, died May 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. June 3 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. He retired as an electrician with CSX. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
PAMELA BAKER-METZ, 61, of Wayne, partner of Gregory Paul Pauley, died May 31 at home. She was a seamstress. Private memorial services will be conducted at her home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
KARLA YVONNE McKENZIE, 69, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Daren Ray McKenzie, died May 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. June 3 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
STERLING EDWIN PAUGH of Pittsburgh, Pa., formerly of Salt Rock, died May 15. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. June 4 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the charity of your choice.
VIOLET CORINE “PEG” ASHWORTH RIGSBY, 71, of Leslie, W.Va., died May 21. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. June 3 at Orient Hill Cemetery. Wallace & Wallace, Inc., 283 Main St., Rainelle, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ZACHARY AARON SPEARS, 47, of Ironton, husband of Amanda Matney Spears, died May 29 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 3 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Hecla Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to Phillips Funeral Home.
RONNIE DALE THOMPSON, 65 of Huntington, husband of Nina Bevels Thompson, died May 28 at home. He was a DryWall Finisher. Funeral will be at noon June 3 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the mortuary on Friday. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JACK FRANKLIN VALLANCE, 89 of Huntington, died May 30 in Huntington Health and Rehab Center. Graveside service at 11 a.m. June 3 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, near the Marshall Memorial. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.