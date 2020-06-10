The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PAUL GENE ATKINS, 78, of Currituck, N.C., formerly of Boone County, W.Va., husband of Jenna Atkins, died June 6 at home. He was an investigator for the Federal Government. There will be a private memorial service. Donations may be sent to Fellowship Baptist Food Pantry, Box 295, Moyock, NC 27958. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church St., Elizabeth City, NC is serving the family. www.TwifordFH.com.
CLIFFORD BROWNING, 80, of Greenville, W.Va., husband of Janet Woolwine Browning, died June 7 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. June 11, Hunt Freewill Baptist Tabernacle, Greenville; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 10 at the church. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
PATRICIA ANN CHAMBERS, 75, of Missouri Fork, W.Va., widow of Arvin Ray Chambers, died June 8. Service will be 2 p.m. June 12 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service time at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com.
ZANNA L. CRAGER, 86, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Chalmer Louis Crager, died June 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. A graveside service will be held 12 noon June 13, Morningside Cemetery, Renick, W.Va. Schneider Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
OZALENE MILLER CRUM, 90, of Dunlow, widow of Hubert Crum, died June 9 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 13, Dunlow Freewill Baptist Church; burial following in Hubert-Hobert Crum Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
LYTLE GENE EVANS of Huntington, widower of Carolyn Sue Evans, died June 7. He worked at ATT as a communications technician. There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., June 13 at Highland Cemetery. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. www.beardmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice Care of WV, the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Carolyn Sue Evans, or the charity of your choice.
CAROLYN JANE GREEN, 71, of Milton, died June 9 in St. Mary's Medical Center. She retired from the Mason County Schools, where she was a teacher of business education at Hannan High School. A funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 13, at the Mount Zion Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Mount Zion Cemetery. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Saturday at the church. Social distancing and recommended face mask are suggested. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Zion Baptist Church Building Fund, 406 Mount Zion Road, Fraziers Bottom, WV 25082. Services are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
PHYLLIS J. STINSON HEGWOOD, 87, of Huntington died March 12. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. June 13, at Beard Mortuary. The family will receive friends after 12 p.m. www.beardmortuary.com.
FLOYD HOWARD, 92, of Columbus, Ohio, husband of Gay Delores Howard, died June 3 in Columbus. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
ROSA LEE BROWN JACKSON of Huntington, widow of Edward Jackson, died June 1. Funeral service: 1 p.m. June 12, Calvary Baptist Church, Huntington. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family.
JUNE HOLLIDAY KENDALL, formerly of West Union, Ohio, died June 8 in the Woodlands Retirement Community, Huntington. A graveside service will be held in West Union Cemetery, West Union, Ohio on June 12. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with local arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JENNIFER LESTER, 64, of North Spring, W.Va., died June 8. Funeral service 1 p.m. June 11, Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Stanley Cemetery, North Spring, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
HOMER ALLEN MORGAN, 72, of Ironton, husband of Betty Morgan, died June 9 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley in Ironton, Ohio. He was a former Projects Manager for the Electronics industry. Funeral services will be conducted at noon June 12, at Ironton City Mission Church. Visitaiton will be one hour before service Friday at the church. There will be a military graveside service 3 p.m. June 15 at Mausoleum of Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, 5802 Elder Rd., Canal Winchester, Ohio. Brown Funeral Chapel, Burlington, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.
JACK HOWARD SEXTON, 62, of South Point, Ohio, died April 7 in Community Hospice Center, Ashland, and his brother, ROBERT LUKE SEXTON, 66, of South Point, Ohio, died March 21 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. They were the sons of the late Robert and Betty England Sexton. A joint memorial service will be held 1 p.m. June 13, at Christ Temple Church, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting their family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
VILMA JOY BURGER DAVIS SWANSON, 93, of Westerville, Ohio, formerly of Branchland, W.Va., died June 9. There will be a funeral service will be 11 a.m. June 12, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. www.handleyfh.com.
MARK ALLEN TABOR, 54, of West Hamlin, W.Va., son of Charles L. Tabor and Nedia Reynolds Tabor, died June 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was in the upholstery business. A graveside inurnment service will be at a later date in Ray Cemetery, Lincoln County. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family.
TIMOTHY ANDREW TAYLOR, 33, of Portsmouth, Ohio, died June 8 in SOMC, Portsmouth, Ohio. Arrangements are incomplete with Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
TOMMY THOMPSON, 85, of Proctorville, Ohio, died June 10 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.