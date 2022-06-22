The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PHILIP DEAN ADKINS, 69, of Proctorville, Ohio, died June 21 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home &Crematory, Proctorville. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JONATHAN PAUL BLAKE, 37, of Barboursville died June 20. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 25 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
TIMOTHY E. BLUNT, 56, of Fort Gay died June 19 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was a member of Carpenters Union Locals 302 and 439. Funeral service at 11 a.m. June 23 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial in Doss Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. June 22 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to help offset funeral expenses.
BETTY JEAN COMPTON, 81, of Delbarton, W.Va., died June 19 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. June 23 at Regional Church of God; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 22. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
MARY BETH FIELDS, 47 of Delbarton, W.Va., daughter of Sue Fields, died June 18 in Charleston Area Medical Center. Memorial service at 1 p.m. June 22 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in Fields Family Cemetery.
DAVID HILL GROVES, 78, of Huntington, husband of Christy Groves, died June 22 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
WILEY HATTEN, 80, of Kenova, husband of Peggy Robertson Hatten, died June 17 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a farmer. Funeral services will be conducted on 2 p.m. June 26 at Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will follow in Newman-Hatten Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home in Ceredo. www.regerfh.com.
DAVID ALLEN HODGE SR., 81, of Huntington, widower of Sue Hodge, died June 18 at home. He was a retired truck driver with Walker Transfer. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. June 26 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
REV. HENRY L. MOSLEY, 82, of Lexington, Ky., husband of Betty J. Parish Mosley, died June 19. He was formerly pastor of Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Ashland, and was Assistant to the Pastor at Jabez Missionary Baptist Church. Lexington. Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. June 25 at Consolidated Missionary Baptist Church, 625 Russell Cave Rd., Lexington. Burial will follow in Steele Cemetery in Versailles, Ky. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. June 24 at the church. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
BRANDI LEE NICOLE PARSONS, 36, of Huntington died June 15. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
SHERRY LEIGH MEADE PREECE, 62, of Huntington, wife of Paul Preece, died June 16 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. In lieu of the flowers, the family requests donations to help offset funeral expenses. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 24 at Young Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
JIMMY STOLLINGS, 86 of Garrett Fork, W.Va., husband of Rosalie Kingery Stollings, died June 20 in Boone Memorial Hospital. He was a retired coal miner. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a church or charity of your choice. Arrangements are being directed by Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
JIMMY JOE TRENT, 59 of Baisden, W.Va., died June 18 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 1 p.m. June 23 at Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va. Burial in Justice Memorial Gardens, Justice, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
DAVE WELLMAN, 69 of Huntington died June 21 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. June 25 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 24 at the funeral home. www.wallaceffh.com.