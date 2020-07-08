The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOHN WILLIAM "TONY" BILLUPS, 81, of Barboursville died July 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. July 10, Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, with aprocession leaving the funeral home at 11 a.m.
DONALD LEE BOGGS, 74, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died July 7 at home. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements.
BRENDA A. BROWNING, 84, of Huntington, wife of R. Jennings Browning, died July 4 at home. She had worked as an Adult Basic Education Teacher in Cabell County. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. July 11, Central United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
BETTY L. CARTER, 94, of Huntington. widow of Coburn Carter, died June 30 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be noon July 11, First Baptist Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HENRY DENCIL CARTER JR., 68, of Huntington died July 7. There will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, in charge of arrangements.
MICHAEL ANTHONY CLARK, 46, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 4. Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is assisting the family.
TERRY LEE COLE, 72, of Kenova, husband of Donna Stiltner Cole, died July 6 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. July 9 at Rollins Funeral Home. Interment will be private. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. July 9 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CKES, c/o Rhonda Billups, 1 Wonder Lane, Kenova, WV 25530 in the memo field lights Terry Cole. www.rollinsfh.com.
STEPHANIE LYNN EDWARDS, 48, OF South Point, Ohio, daughter of Stephen and Mary Morris Edwards, died March 10. There will be a graveside service, 11 a.m. July 11 at Burlington 37 Cemetery. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting her family with arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
LAWRENCE WILSON “LARRY” FREEMAN of Ironton died July 6 in King’s Daughters Medical Center Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. July 10 at Phillips Funeral Home in Ironton. Funeral service 11 a.m. July 11 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Lung Association. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CAROL LYNN JOHNSON, 86, of Ashland, wife of Ben Johnson, died July 5 in the Hospice Care Center. She was a homemaker. Private funeral services were held July 8, Miller Funeral Home, Ashland; entombment followed in Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association at Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.
SHIRLEY ELOISE LEFTWICH, 80, of Huntington, widow of Gerald William Leftwich, died July 3 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. July 10, Roselawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 450 Courthouse Road, Princeton, W.Va., with visitation one hour prior to the service at Roselawn Funeral Home and Cemetery. Burial will follow. Arrangements by Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CAROL LEGG of Tennessee, widow of Leon Legg, died July 7. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 11, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
KATHRYN ANNE MCCLOUD, 82, of Fort Gay, died June 29 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. July 11, Wilson Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky. Burial will follow in the Fort Gay Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. July 10 at Wilson Funeral Home.
JESSIE FAY GILL MISNER, 62, of Huntington, died July 7, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. July 10, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in the Gill Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WALTER “BO” RAY WEBB JR., 82, of Huntington, died July 2 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a plumber and an electrician for the board of education. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
CHERYL J. WILLIAMS, 71, of Shoals, died July 4. She retired from banking and the Social Security Administration. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. July 18, at Truth Independent Baptist Church in Lavalette. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made for cancer research at cancer.osu.edu. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BARBARA YOST, 69, of Huntington, wife of Larry Yost, died July 7 at home. She was a Registered Nurse. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 10, Abundant Life Baptist Church, 5995 SR 7 Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 9, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.