The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes.
HENDERSON ADKINS JR., 68, of Kenova, widower of Lona Hurley Adkins, died April 25 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be a gathering for reflection from 4 to 7 p.m. April 30 at 1085 Ferndale Rd., Kenova. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is assisting his family with arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com.
GARRY LEE CORNWELL, 57, of Catlettsburg, Ky., widower of Lisa Killin Cornwell, died April 27. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 30 at Kilgore and Collier Funeral Home, Catlettsburg. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 29 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the Boyd County Animal Shelter, 1025 Bob McCullough Dr., Ashland, 41102.
CAROL ANN FRASHER, 78, of Fort Gay, mother of Fran Dingess, Margie Frasher and Lynda Holmes, died April 27. There will be a memorial service from 2 to 4 p.m. May 1 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.
TERRY OLIVER GLANDON, 66 of Baisden, W.Va., died April 25 in Charleston Area Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 1 at Full Gospel Church of God at Baisden. Burial will follow in Glandon Cemetery, Baisden. Visitation one hour prior to service. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
OTTO D. GRAHAM, 73 of Ironton died April 27 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be noon May 1 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. April 30 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
WILMA DOROTHY JOYCE, 90 of Huntington, widow of Charles Lewis Joyce, died April 27. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. May 1 at 26th Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service. Beard Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
CHARLES CHUCK LAWHON SR., 56, of Proctorville, Ohio, died April 23 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He worked for the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation Maintenance Crew and for IATSE 369. There will be a memorial gathering from 11 a.m. to noon May 1 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PATRICIA ANN LESTER, 77, of Kenova, wife of Jennings Lester, died April 27 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. She was a homemaker. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. April 30 at Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova. Friends may gather at 1:30 p.m. at the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
CAROLYN LOUISE McDANIELS, 91 of Ironton, widow of James B. McDaniels, died April 27. She had been an accountant for Dawson-Thompson Oil Company, The Ironton Tribune and the C&O Railroad. There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. May 4 at Woodland Cemetery. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. Donations are suggested to the Lawrence County Humane Society, PO Bos 412, Ironton, 45638. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ALFREDA SHORT SKUTT, 76 of Logan, W.Va., died April 23 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. April 28 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour prior to service. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ALLIE MELVIN SMITH, 73, of Cow Creek, W.Va., died April 24 at home. Funeral service at 2 p.m. April 30, 2021 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va., Visitation two hours prior to the service.
ROGER L. WILSON, 81 of Ashland, Va., formerly Point Pleasant, W.Va., died April 24 in Ashland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. There will be a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. May 2 at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Social distance and face coverings are required. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.