The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RICKY L. ADKINS, 64, of Lorado, W.Va., husband of Sandy Adkins, died Sept. 30 at home. He was a heavy equipment operator. Memorial service, noon, Oct. 5, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. Friends may gather one hour before service at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. He chose to join the Human Gift Registry at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University.
BETTY RAE BEVINS of Barboursville, formerly Williamson, W.Va., died Sept. 29. Funeral service 1 p.m., Oct. 5, East Williamson Baptist Church. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 4, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; and two hours before service Saturday at the church. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BETTY BURGESS, 84, of McConnell, W.Va., died Oct. 1 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Arrangements incomplete at Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va.
LUTIE COPLEY, 85, of Fort Gay, wife of Rush Copley, died Oct. 2. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Oct. 5, Louisa Church of God. Burial will be in Copley Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Louisa Church of God. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
PAUL DAVID DONAHOE, 78, of Lakeland, Fla., formerly Barboursville, widower of Erma Mae Donahoe, died Oct. 1 in James A. Haley Veterans Hospital, Tampa, Fla. He was a retired truck driver. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
TIMMY EVANS, 58, of Pecks Mill, W.Va., died Sept. 30 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 4, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service Friday at the funeral home.
DR. ALAN BRANT GOULD, 81, of Huntington, husband of Mary Nell Burfield Gould, died Sept. 29 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired professor from Marshall University. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Oct. 3, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARCELLA LOUVOYNE HATFIELD, 77, of Branchland, W.Va., died Oct. 1. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Oct. 5, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 4 at the funeral home.
REBECCA JANE HUFFMAN, 88 of Proctorville, Ohio, died Oct. 1 at The Village at Riverview in Barboursville. She retired from Sewickley Cemetery, Sewickley, Pa., where she served as the office manager and supervisor of greenhouse operations. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Oct. 4, Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, Pediatric Burn Unit, 3229 Burnet Ave. Cincinnati, OH, 45229. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CODY MORGAN LUSK, 27, of Milton, son of Neil and Sheila Harper Lusk of Milton, died Sept. 30 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DR. PHILLIP D. MALONE, 73, of Ironton, husband of Carol Anne Malone, died Sept. 30. He was an Elder in the United Methodist Church. There will be a memorial service, 5 p.m., Oct. 4, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; friends gather one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CHARLES MARTIN, 85 of Huntington, husband of Kay Frances Martin, died Sept. 23, 2019. There will be a memorial service, 11 a.m. Oct. 5, Madison Avenue Church of God, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JARED C. MURPHY, 31, of Ironton, husband of Whitney Jones Murphy, died Sept. 30. He worked for Ironton Water Filtration Plant. Funeral service will be noon Oct. 4, New Jerusalem Christian Center, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 3 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Shriners Hospital for Children, attn. Burn Center. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
LUVILLA SMITH, 71, formerly of Mousie, Ky., wife of Randall Smith, died Sept. 30 in Meadowview Regional Medical Center, Maysville, Ky. Funeral service 2 p.m. Oct. 3, Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home Chapel, Hindman, Ky.; burial in Smith Family Cemetery, Mousie. Visitation 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 2 at the funeral home. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.
NATASHA NICHOLE SNYDER, 31 of Lavalette died Oct.1. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
JOHN EDWARD TAYLOR, 79, of South Point, Ohio, died Sept. 29 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
DAVID H. WOLFORD, 88 of Huntington, husband of Leota Osburn Wolford, died Sept. 29 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired construction worker with Labor Union Local #543. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Reger Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 7 p.m. www.regerfh.com.