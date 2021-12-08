The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LARRY WILLIE BELL OF Barboursville and Stuart, Fla., husband of Maudie “Sue” Ross Bell, died Dec. 3 in the VA Medical Center, West Palm Beach, Fla. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Dec. 11 at Rosemont Memorial Gardens, Huntington. There will be no visitation. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
SHEILA KAY BOWEN BYRD, 78, of Huntington, widow of Harvey David Byrd, died Dec. 6 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was a retired insurance administrator. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service. Please wear facial coverings and practice social distancing. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
LISA RENA CHAMBERS, 61, of Milton died Dec. 6. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Dec. 12 at Milton Cemetery. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ROBERT EUGENE CHILDERS, 70 of Milton, died Dec. 6 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was a teacher at Ona Elementary. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours prior to service time at the mortuary on Friday. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JESSICA SIOBHON CREWS, 38, of Huntington died Nov. 30. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Dec. 11 at Full Gospel Assembly Church, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM DANIEL CULLUM, 65, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Sheila Perry Cullum, died Dec. 6 at home. He was a former plant manager for Cemex Kosmo Concrete in Charleston. A celebration of life visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DELORES LOUISE CHINN DAVIS, 89, of Huntington died Dec. 7. Graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Dec. 11 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
SERVICE FOR KIMBERLY SUE EPLIN, 50, of Huntington, wife of Carl Eplin II, will be 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne. ehallfuneralhome.com.
KENNETH EUGENE GUYER JR., 87 of Huntington, husband of Barbara Guyer, died Dec. 4 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. A memorial service will be held at noon Dec. 10 at First Presbyterian Church in Huntington with visitation from 11 a.m. until service time.
DONNA GAIL HUGHES, 67, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Dec. 7 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Dec. 12 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial will be at a later time. Friends and family gather one hour before service time.
DAVID ALLEN JARVIS, 52, of Genoa, husband of Mary Jarvis, died Dec. 4 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. By his request, there will be no services. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is assisting the family.
JANICE KATHLEEN JOHNSON, 59, of Huntington, mother of Shane Christian, died Dec. 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete.
MELODY LOU MULLIS, 62, of Huntington, died Dec. 6 at home. Services will be private. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfunerlahome.com.
SHEILA SHANNON, 70, of Barboursville, wife of James R. Shannon, died Dec. 6 in the Concord Health & Rehabilitation Center in Wheelersburg, Ohio. Graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at Maple Hill Cemetery. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.
BARBARA LOUISE STROUD, 81 of Wayne, wife of Clarence Stroud, died Dec. 6. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Dec. 10 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel; burial following in Perry Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 9 at the funeral home.