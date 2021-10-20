The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JEFFREY ALLEN CARTER, 60, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Lisa Carter, died Oct. 16. He was a lineman for Comcast Cable. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Catlettsburg Historical Cemetery, 8252 Cannonsburg Rd., Catlettsburg, Ky. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22 at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
CHERYL KAE CHAFFINS, 50, of Huntington died Oct. 17 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. She was a Personal Banker at City National Bank. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Visitation will be two hours before the service. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army or Little Victories Animal Rescue. www.rollinsfh.com.
SAMUEL JACKSON CHAPMAN, 89, of Salem, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, husband of Elaine M. Chapman, died Oct. 18 in Stonerise of Morgantown, W.Va. He was a fireman for CSX. Funeral services will be at noon Oct. 23 at New Beginning Apostolic Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22 at New Beginnings Apostolic Church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
ELIZABETH LEE DRISKELL, 73, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Michael Driskell, died Oct. 18 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 22, 2021, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 21 at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
LARRY P. FORTNER, 60, of Huntington died Oct. 18 in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JESSIE JOE FRASHER, 59 of Fort Gay, husband of Leona Sue Johnson Frasher, died Oct. 18 in Three Rivers Medical Center, Louisa, Ky. He retired from J.H. Fletcher Mining Equipment Company. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Frasher Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 23 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
JUDY KAY HORN LEMASTER, 71, of Fort Gay, widow of Dennis Lemaster, died Oct. 12. She was a retired LPN. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at Upper Tabors Creek Freewill Baptist Church. Visitation after 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to help with expenses. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
LILLIAN RUTH MARIA LILLY, 46, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Oct. 18. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
LOIS LINDA LEE LOPEZ, 57, of Huntington died Oct. 19 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a CNA. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PAUL PERRY JR., 76, of Omar, W.Va., died Oct. 18 at home. Funeral service at noon Oct. 21 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens.
HERSCHEL SONNY PORTER JR, 84, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Margaret James Porter, died Oct. 18 in at the VA Medical Center. He was a retired truck driver. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. with military honors at 3 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
WALTER E. SMITH, 83, of Ona, husband of Kimberly Nichols Smith, died Oct. 16. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com