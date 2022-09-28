The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARY LEE CAREY, 65, of South Point, Ohio, wife of David Carey, died Sept. 26 at home. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JENNIFER FRASHER CAUDILL, 62, of Huntington died Sept. 26 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Ceredo Church of Christ. Burial will follow in the Browning Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 29 at Ceredo Church of Christ. www.rollinsfh.com.
SALLY LOU DAVIS, 89 of Barboursville died Sept. 27 in the Village at Riverview. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
JACQUELINE SUE GRANT, 75, of Huntington died Sept. 28. She retired from Marshall Health OB/GYN in medical records. At her request, the family will celebrate Jackie’s life in a private gathering. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Inurnment service for GLORIA JACQUELINE SCHULZE MCGINNIS of Williamsport, Pa., daughter of Effie and Marion McGinnis of Huntington, will be 3 p.m. Sept. 30 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Huntington High School Department of Social Studies. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BETTY KAY MONDAY, 77, of Milton died Sept. 23 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DERICK LEE NIDA SR., 64, of Barboursville, died Sept. 27. Funeral service will be at noon Oct. 1 at Wallace Funeral Home. Burial following in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at the funeral home.
LONNIE GALE ROSS, 48, of Huntington died Sept. 27. A small graveside service will be held at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
OSCAR SPRATLEY, 71, of South Point, Ohio died Sept. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Arrangements are pending with Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
JONATHAN NOAH THACKER, 48, of Del Ray Beach, Fla., formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Sept. 23. Friends gather from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Sept. 30 at Union Missionary Baptist Church, Chesapeake, Ohio; memorial service follows at 1 p.m. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
KATHY JOAN DANIELS WEEMS, 66, of Burlington, Ohio, died Sept. 23 in Promerica of Riverview. She retired from Ashland Oil, Inc. Graveside service at 1 p.m. Oct. 4 at Burlington 37 Cemetery. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing arrangements.
DAVID LAWRENCE WITHERS, 66, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 21 at home. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, Huntington; friends gather two hours before service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LISA DENISE WORDEN, 61, of Kenova died Sept. 24 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be no public services. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.