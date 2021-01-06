The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
NAPOLEON BURRIS II, 76 of Switzer, W.Va., died Dec. 28, 2020. Funeral service noon Jan. 9, Collins Funeral Home, Switzer; burial in Guyan Memorial Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service.
JAMES ARTHUR CASTEEL, 89, of Wayne, husband of Marie Casteel, died Jan. 3. He retired from WV Dept. of Highways, Wayne. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Elmwood Annex. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
HENRIETTA ALDERMAN HILEMAN, 84 of Barboursville, widow of Eugene Hileman, died Jan. 3. There will be a memorial Homegoing celebration at a later date. Private burial. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
ANGELA JEWELL, 50, of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 4 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. A funeral service will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 7 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
SANDRA KAY MINEER, 56, of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 4 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
LEORA MAE MITCHEM, 91, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Albert Mitchem, died Jan. 5 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 9 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
THELMA JEANETTE OWENS, 89, of Ashland, sister of Carol Opell of Catlettsburg, Ky., died Jan. 5. She was a retired nurse from doctor’s offices in Ashland and Morehead, Ky. Services will be 11 a.m., Jan. 9 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; visitation will be one hour before service. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
RALPH GLEN PREECE, 76, of Logan, W.Va., husband of Bonnie Preece, died Jan. 3 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was career U.S. Air Force. Graveside service 1 p.m. Jan. 7, Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
BERNARD ESPIE PRESTON, 61, of Ironton, husband of Kimberly Adams Preston, died Jan. 2. He was a refrigeration specialist at Forth’s Foods and owned Preston refrigeration. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 8 at Greater Faith Church, Ironton; visitation will be two hours before service. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. Livestreaming at the church Facebook page. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JOHN DAVID PROPST, 66, of Cow Creek, W.Va., died Jan. 4 in CAMC Memorial Division. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Condolences may be made to Julie Propst, PO Box 147, Omar, WV 25638. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
TIMOTHY DARRELL “BO” SARGENT JR., 40, of Verdunville, W.Va., died Jan. 1 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 3 p.m. Jan. 8, Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.; visitation after 12 noon at the funeral home.
LESSIE RAE SMITH, 90, of Bedford, Ind., died Jan. 4. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m., Jan. 8, at Cresthaven Memory Gardens, Bedford. Ferguson-Lee Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
ROSANNA SPURLOCK, 58, of Milton died Dec. 30, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 9 at Liberty Baptist Church. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 8 at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family.
CARL EDWARD TOMBLIN, 57, of Chapmanville, W.Va., son of Earl Tomblin, died Jan. 2. Funeral service 2 p.m. Jan. 7, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill. Visitation one hour before service.
DONALD JASON WORKMAN, 38, of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 1 in Ashland. He was a pipefitter by trade. A celebration of his life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 9 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.