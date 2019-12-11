The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DONALD ANDERSON, 87, of Ironton, widower of Helen Lorene Calhoun Anderson, died Dec. 10 at home. He retired as a furnace operator for Gulf Chemical. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 16, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
HILDA FAYE FRIEND, 78, of Pedro, Ohio, died Dec., 10 in Community Hospice of Ashland. Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 14 Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. www.slackandwallace.com.
CYNTHIA GILKERSON, 78, of Branchland, W.Va., died Dec. 8. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Dec. 13,Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Jones Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
EDWARD JACKSON of Proctorville, died Dec. 10. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
MARY KELSEY MacCOURTNEY, 29, of Huntington, daughter of Kane and Carol Miller MacCourtney, died Nov. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was an assistant manager for Sherwin Williams. A celebration of life will take place at 3 p.m. Dec. 14, Cross Roads United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the mentioned church. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ROBERT MELVIN, 95, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widower of Helen Wolfe Melvin, died Dec. 9 in Ashland Hospice Care Center. Funeral and Masonic service 1 p.m. Dec. 13, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JACQUELINE J. ROARK, 91, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Aflex, Ky., died Dec. 10. Funeral service will be noon Dec. 13, Schoedinger Grove City (Ohio) Chapel; burial in Sunset Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 12 at the funeral home. www.schoedinger.com.
Graveside services for PEGGY SHOEMAKER, 87, of South Point, Ohio, mother of Vicki Shoemaker, will be 1 p.m. Dec. 13, Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
PHILLIP AUSTIN WARD of Iowa, son of Phillip Ward of Whitman, W.Va., and Dreama Williams of St. Cloud, Fla., died Dec. 10. No service is scheduled at this time. His family is assisted by the Iowa Organ Donor Network.