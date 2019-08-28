The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
VETINA BAYLOUS, 56, of Salt Rock, died Aug. 22. Visitation will be 1 p.m., Aug. 31, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DEREK RYAN BLOSSER, 26, of Lesage, died Aug. 25. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Aug. 30, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
GARY LEE BOSTIC, 62, of Pinsonfork, Ky., died Aug. 27 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 7 p.m. Aug. 30, McAndrews (Ky.) Church of Christ. Visitation after 6 p.m. Aug. 29 and 30 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is assisting the family.
SHERRY LYNN CAUDILL, 56, of Naugatuck, W.Va., wife of Johnny Caudill, died Aug. 24 at home. She was a homemaker. Graveside service noon Aug. 28, Stotridge Cemetery, Naugatuck. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 27, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va. www.ChafinFuneralHome.com.
HENRY REXFORD CHRISTIAN, 91, of Huntington, died Aug. 27 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Aug. 31 at Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. A procession will leave the funeral home following the visitation. www.rollinsfh.com.
BILL HARVEY HOWARD, 88, of Prestonsburg, Ky., husband of Barbara Branham Howard, died Aug. 26 in Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard, Ky. He was a supervisor at Prestonsburg City Utilities. Funeral noon Aug. 29, Carter Funeral Home, Prestonsburg, Ky.; burial in Richmond Memorial Cemetery, Prestonsburg. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 28 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Bluegrass Navigators Hospice or to the Floyd County Animal Shelter.
LINDA GAIL NICHOLS, 76, of Huntington, died Aug. 27. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, First Altizer Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. on Thursday at the church.
SHIRLEY MAXINE ADKINS OSBORNE, 82, of Lundale, W.Va., wife of Dewey Osborne, died Aug. 26 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. She worked at Goodman's Supermarket and several positions at Lorado Coal Mining Company. Funeral service 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Kistler (W.Va.) Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Forest Lawn Cemtery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 28 at the church. Arrangements by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
PATRICIA ANN PHILLIPS, 65, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 26. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Aug. 30 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Friends and family may visit at the funeral home from noon to 2 p.m. Friday. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BARBARA ANN SMITH, 79, of Huntington, died Aug. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was an operator with C&P Telephone and retired from Verizon. Funeral services will be conducted noon Friday at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BETTY LOU WILLIAMS STACY, 74, of Delbarton, W.Va., wife of Harvey Stacy, died Aug. 26 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 11 a.m. Aug. 30, Regional Church of God; burial in Williams Cemetery, Delbarton, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 29 at the church. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
KENNETH DUANE WELLMAN, 75, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Joan Wellman, died Aug. 26. He was a retired salesman. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial will follow in the Wellman Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
TERRY LEE WILLIAMS, 65, of Edgarton, W.Va., died Aug. 23 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Military funeral rites 2 p.m. Aug. 29, Jones & West Funeral Home, Phelps, Ky. Burial in Buskirk Radio Hill Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. ww.joneswestfh.com.