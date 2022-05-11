The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JAMES BEVINO, 66 of Rum Creek, W.Va., died May 7 at home. Funeral service at noon May 13 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
CHARLES EDWARD BLANKENSHIP, 51 of Wayne, father of Elizabeth Ann Blankenship and Emily Sue Blankenship, both of Wayne, died May 9 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service at noon May 14 at Morris Funeral Home. Burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. May 13 at Morris Funeral Home.
STEPHANIE DIANE JONES DIAMOND, 68, of Inwood, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, mother of Nicholas Diamond of Cross Junction, Va., and Natasha Diamond of Mayer, Ariz., died May 7 in Winchester Medical Center. She was a retired Jefferson County, W.Va., schoolteacher. The family will host a private memorial service at a later date. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, is directing local arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com .
MAXINE FERRELL, 92 of Delbarton, W.Va., died May 7 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 1 p.m. May 12 at Rockhouse Freewill Baptist Church. Burial in Duty Branch Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. May 11 at the church. Arrangements are directed by Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.
LARRY M. THOMPSON, 77, of Elkview, W.Va., husband of Samantha Selbee Thompson, died May 10 at home He retired from Plumber and Pipefitter Local Union #521Services will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
