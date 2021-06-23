The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BRIAN W. ANDERSON, 39, of Huntington, died June 23 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington.
BARBARA A. HATFIELD ADKINS BYKOWSKI, 64, of Louisville, Ohio, formerly of West Hamlin, W.Va., died June 7. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. June 27 at Camp Branch United Baptist Church, Branchland, W.Va. www.handleyfh.com.
GARY CARTER, 64, of Milton, died June 10. There will be a celebration of life at noon June 26 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CARL SCOTTY COFFMAN, 83, of Cocoa, Fla., formerly of Cross Lanes, W.Va., husband of Becky Coffman, died Dec. 30, 2020, in Florida. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. June 26 at Salt Rock Community Church. Burial will be in Gill Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at the family farm in Salt Rock. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PAUL NICHOLAS DINGESS, 64, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died June 21 at home. He retired as an electrician from the Kyger Creek Power Plant. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. June 26 at Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis. Burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home on June 25, 2021.
JOHN LEE DULEY, 84, of Ashland, widower of Yvonne Duley, died June 2 in Community Hospice Care Center. He retired from Ashland Oil as a refinery operator. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 25 at Steen Funral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland; burial in Ashland Cemetery follows. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
THEODOSIA H. EDDY, 90, of Barboursville, widow of E. Blaine Eddy, died June 23. Arrangements are incomplete at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
PATRICIA FREEMAN, 88, formerly of Huntington died June 20. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. June 26 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial will be in Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
STEVE HALL, 88, of Radnor, widower of Alberta Irene Ooten Hall, died June 22 in Huntington Health and Rehab. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. June 25 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial will follow in the Hall Cemetery, Radnor. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the funeral home.
VIOLET LOUISE MORGAN JARRELL, 70, of Green Valley, W.Va., wife of Gary Lee Jarrell, died June 21 at home. She worked at SWVCC. Funeral service at 11 a.m. June 24 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 23 at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
DWAYNE JENKINS, 55, of Ironton died June 21 at home. He was a retired laborer for Scott's Chemical. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. June 26 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Mamre Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ANGELA M. NEAL, 50, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died June 21 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BRIAN JUNIOR NORMAN, 49, of Hardy, Ky., husband of Jeanne Marie Norman, died June 22 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was a coal miner. Funeral service at noon June 24 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in the family cemetery at Hardy. Visitaiton from 6 to 9 p.m. June 23 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
VIRGINIA REYNOLDS, 81, of Salt Rock died June 19. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. June 25 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BRUCE ALLEN ROBERTS, 73, of Belfry, Ky., husband of Sheila Roberts, died June 21 at home. He was a retired coal mine foreman at Eastern Coal Corporation. Funeral service at 2 p.m. June 25, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 24 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
CURTIS J. SCARBERRY, 69, of Homosassa, Fla., formerly Huntington, brother of Linda Green, died June 15 at home. He worked in the steel industry for the development of the city of Tampa. Funeral service will be at noon June 26 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Union Ridge Cemetery, Lesage. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.regerfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to the US War Dogs Association at www.uswardogs.org.
LORI BETH SITES, 58, of Ironton, wife of Teresa Lee Spurlock, died June 22 in King’s Daughter Medical Center. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. June 25 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BARBARA ANN THOMPSON-HAIRSTON of Winter Park, Florida, widow of Nelson Edward Hairston, died June 14. She retired from Rice University Fondren Library. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Saint Philip Presbyterian Church, 4807 San Felipe Rd., Houston TX 77056. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting the family with graveside services, which will be 2 p.m. June 25 at Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. www.klingelcarpenter.com
MICHAEL THORNTON of Marietta, Ga., formerly of Huntington, died June 7 at home. He was an attorney, teacher and coach. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. July 31 at the Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society or to the scholarship fund for Holy Innocents' Episcopal School.
TERESA JO WALTERS, 77, of Brushy, Ky., died June 16 in Pikeville Medical Center. She was a homemaker. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is assisting her family with arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
PATRICIA SUE WHITT, 62, of Proctorville, Ohio, died June 21 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be a public graveside service at 11 a.m. June 24 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. There will be no visitation. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.