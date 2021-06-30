The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PHYLLIS ANN BROUGHTON, 92, of Ashland, widow of Cecil Broughton, died June 29 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She worked at the Putnam Agency and for National Mines. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 2 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial following in Dixon Cemetery, Westwood, Ky. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice or to Christ United Methodist Church. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JOSEPH W. CAMDEN JR., 88, of Bidwell, Ohio, widower of Betty Day Camden, died June 29 in Holzer Medical Center, Jackson, Ohio. He was a truck driver for Penny Fare and worked out of Huntington Local 505 Teamsters. Funeal service will be 1 p.m. July 3 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial following in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens, Gallipolis. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
JANICE “JODY” D. CHAFFIN, 74, of Huntington, wife of Paul Chaffin, died June 29 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington.
KATHERINE JO CLONCH, 63, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 28 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. July 2 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant; burial will follow in Sandhill Cemetery, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 1 at the funeral home.
STEVEN MAURICE ELLIS, 60, of Huntington, husband of Bert Ellis, died June 28 at home. He was a Fire Marshal with the Huntington Fire Department. Funeral services will be at noon July 3 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. July 2 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
WILLIS GUE, 92, of Lesage died June 28 at home. He retired from Steel of W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. July 2 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BONNIE MARIE CLARK MATOVICH, 84, of Ceredo, formerly of Prichard, widow of Paul Matovich and Charles Thacker, died June 29. She retired from Prichard Elementary School. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 3 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial will be in Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Scottown, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service. Contributions may be made to the Big Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, PO Box 632, Fort Gay, WV, 25514.
GARY LEE PETTYJOHN, 66, of Huntington, husband of Evelyn Pettyjohn, died June 28. Funeral service will be at noon July 3 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service.
JOSHUA DALE WHEATON, 42 of Mount Sterling, Ky., husband of Jessica Sizemore Wheaton, died June 27 in St. Joseph Hospital, Lexington, Ky. He was an employee of A+ Rental. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. July 2 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 1 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.