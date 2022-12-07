The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
OKEY RAY CHAPMAN, 86, of Lesage, W.Va., died Dec. 6. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial at Forest Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
MELVA G. FERRIS, 81, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Bernard Ferris, died Dec. 6 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Centenary Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
NORMA LOU CLICK HARRISON, 90, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widow of Robert Harrison, died Dec. 6. Graveside service will be noon Saturday at Woodland Cemetery. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
CHRISTOPHER J. JOHNSON, 40, of Huntington, died Nov. 30. Home-going service will be noon Saturday at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
SUE WILSON PERRY, 40, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Dec. 6 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
PAULA SUE SAWYERS, 65, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Elonzo Sawyers, died Dec. 5 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
KIPLIN VINSON, 80, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Lillie Vinson, died Dec. 3. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Young Funeral Home Chapel; private family burial at Ball Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
KHIEM D. VO, 77, of Huntington, died Dec. 7. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home.
