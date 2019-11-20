The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BRENDA GAIL BARRETT, 66, of Huntington, mother of Christina Kirk and Samuel McCoy, died Nov. 19 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She retired from WV Department of Motor Vehicles. Private memorial services will be at a later date. www.chapmansmortuary.com.
FLORA BELLE BIAS, 92, of Milton, died Nov. 18. She donated her body for medical research. There will be a brief memorial service 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Milton Fire Department. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service and there will be light refreshments after to celebrate her life. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RAYMOND L. BROOKS, 74 of South Point, Ohio, husband of Theresa Bonnell Brooks, died Nov. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SYLVIA BROWN, 83, of Grove City, Ohio, died Nov. 17 in Mount Carmel, Grove City. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Nov. 22, Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 21 at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
LON WILLIAM CAMPBELL, 74, of Huntington, died Nov. 18. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Nov. 23, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
SHAWN JEFFREY CHEEK, 46, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Stormy Cheek, died Nov. 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a project manager for Netranom Technology. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Nov. 22, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Hospice of Huntington or Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
WILLIAM DAVID HARRISON, 69, of Ironton, widower of Karen mains Harrison, died Nov. 18 in Harbor Healthcare of Ironton. He was a retired Ironton City Schools bus driver. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 22, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. www.trac6ybrammerfh.com.
WILLIAM ASHLEY JACKSON JR., 88, of Huntington died Nov. 18. Memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Nov. 27, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, followed by a private burial. Visitation will be two hours before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DEMIA KATHLEEN JARRELL, 87 of Jacksonville, Fla., formerly of Huntington, died Nov. 20 in Fouraker Hills Health Center and Rehab. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
LOUISE M. LEGG, 100, of Ona, mother of Carl Legg, died Nov. 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a production worker for Kerr Glass. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 23, Reger Funeral Chapel; burial in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
VICIE OOTEN, 85, of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Major Ooten, died Nov. 18. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 2 p.m. Nov. 22, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Varney (W.Va.) Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
WILMA JEAN PENIX PACK, 79, of Paintsville, Ky., mother of Todd Pack of Franklin, Tenn., died Nov. 19 in KDMC. She was assistant librarian at Johnson County Public Library. Funeral service 10 a.m. Nov. 23, Preston Funeral Chapel, Paintsville; burial in Highland Memorial Cemetery, Staffordsville, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 22 at the funeral home.
MARY MARIE RAMEY, 73, of Wayne died Nov. 16 at the Heritage Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Nov. 21 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Ramey Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Thursday at the funeral home.
ETHEL CHARLENE ROBBINS, 78, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Junior Ray Robbins, died Nov. 9 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Nov. 21 at Apostolic Life Cathedral, Huntington. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service Thursday at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DARRELL JOSEPH RUSSELL, 67, of Huntington died Nov. 13. Memorial service will be noon Nov. 22, Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday at the funeral home.
LOIS MARJORIE SPURLOCK, 94 of Huntington, died Nov. 19. She retired from Owens-Illinois. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Nov. 22 at Beard Mortuary. Entombment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. www.beardmortuary.com.
ALBERT JOHN STEWART JR., 80, of Huntington, husband of Donna Stewart, died Nov. 19 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Albert was a barricade inspector for the City of Huntington. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Nov. 22 at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
JANICE PAULINE TURVEY of Ironton, companion of Fred Appleman, died Nov. 19. At her request, there will be a private service. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
DOROTHY SUE VANCE, 54, of Whitman, W.Va., mother of Eddie Curry of Whitman and Christopher Baisden of Cow Creek, W.Va., died Nov. 16 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Memorial service 1 p.m. Nov. 23, Mount Gay (W.Va.) Freewill Baptist Church; burial at a later time in Vance Cemetery, Holden, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.