The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
TRACY ADKINS of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 4 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ALLEN KEITH CALDWELL, 74, of Circleville, Ohio, father of Mercedes and Matthew, died June 6. Donations are suggested to the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Aug. 7 at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens, Ashland. Steen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
MARY SUSAN CASERTA, 61, of Hernshaw, formerly of Man, W.Va., mother of Leigh Ann Carter of Man and Jill Caserta of St. Albans., W.Va., died Aug. 2 in Charleston Hospice Care. She was a CNA. Visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial following in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
MARY IRENE JULIE FRYE, 62, of Branchland, W.Va., wife of Walden Pete Frye, died Aug. 3. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 6 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
PATSY ANN FUGATE, 93, of Huntington, died Aug. 2 in Genesis Heritage Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 6 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Abbey of Devotion. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
HERMAN GENE GILLENWATER, 89, of Peach Creek, W.Va., father of Gary Gillenwater and Nancy Mullins, died Aug. 2 at his daughter’s home. He retired from CSX. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
ANNA LOUISE HOLSTEIN, 97, of Huntington, mother of Robin Robinette, died Aug. 2 in Woodlands Retirement Community. She was a retired secretary for St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at New Baptist Church, Huntington; burial following in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
KENNETH R. HUGHES, 85, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 2. He retired from AeroFab, Inc., of Huntington, where he was a founding partner. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 6 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Getaway Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LEO BALLARD MAYNARD, 91 of East Lynn, widower of Ernestine Adkins Maynard, died July 22 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from Chrysler Corporation as a District Manager, and was a Baptist minister. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 7 at Elmwood Cemetery Annex, Wayne. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
DEBORAH HENSLEY NAPIER, 62, of Prichard, wife of Alfred Napier Jr., died Aug. 2. She was a parking attendant. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel, with visitation two hours before service. www.regerfh.com.
EMILY LOU GILLIAM PETERS of Glen Hayes, wife of James Peters, died Aug. 2. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 8 at Peters Chapel, Fort Gay; burial in Peters Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Memorials are suggested to Victory Baptist Mission Program, 939 W Cook Rd., Mansfield, OH 44907. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is assisting her family with arrangements.
LEONARD MICHAEL PIGMAN, 78, of Gainesville, Fla., formerly of Huntington, died July 25 in North Florida Regional Medical Center, Gainesville. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society or to your favorite charity. www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
PAUL DWAINE RYDER, 69, of Lesage died July 29, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Aug. 5 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RUSSELL SPENCER, 65 of Lavalette, husband of Sally Marie Runyon Spencer, died Aug. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. At his request, there will be no funeral service.
CALVIN LEE TACKETT, 83, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Naomi Tackett, died Aug. 3 in Cornerstone Hospital, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p. m. Aug. 6 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JACK WOODS JR., 82, of Rush, Ky., died July 27 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Aug. 9 at Tree of Life Ministries Church, 6021 Harris Rd., Ashland. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.