The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WILLIAM H. ADKINS, 94 of Huntington, widower of Dorothy F. Adkins, died July 15 in Emogene Dolin Hospice House. He retired from CSX. Graveside and military services will be 1 p.m. July 18 at Woodmere Memorial Park. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.
ROBERT SHANNON BAKER, 66, of Plantation, Fla., formerly of Barboursville, died July 11 in Florida. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. July 18, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
ALICE MARIE FIELDS, 82, of McCarr, Ky., widow of Robert E. Fields, died July 14 at home. Funeral service 2 pm. July 17, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation after 11 am. July 17 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
JOSHUA ISSIAH FOREMAN, 26, of Huntington, son of Shirley Ann Payton Anderson, died July 5. There will be a homegoing service, noon July 16, Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington; friends and family may gather at 11 a.m. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
GREGORY NEIL HATFIELD, 56, of Milton, died July 13. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. July 17, Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Ona. Burial will be in Browning Cemetery on Copley Trace Road in Harts, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Antioch Men’s Ministries, P.O. Box 64, Ona, WV, 25545. at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CHARLES BOYD STAPLETON JR., 58 of Huntington, died July 14 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
CECIL EDWARD TABOR, 56, of White’s Addition, W.Va., father of Justin Cline and Cecil Edward Tabor II, died July 4 at home. He was a timber man. Private service will be held. Donations are suggested to Recovery Group of Southern WV, PO Box 952, Logan, WV 25601 or to Word of Life Church, 518 Mud Ford Rd., Logan, WV 25601. Honaker Funeral Home, Logan, is in charge of arrangements.
BILLY DALE TOMBLIN, 27, of Wayne, father of Melissa Rose Tomblin, died June 30 at home. A private funeral for family was held at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial followed in the Skeens Cemetery.