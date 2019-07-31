The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BILLY ARBAUGH, 58, of Jackson, Ohio formerly Waterloo, Ohio, husband of Debra Saunders Arbaugh, died July 27 in Holzer Medical Center, Jackson, Ohio. He was a retired CSX engineer. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Wow Church, Waterloo, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
CLAUDETE BALL, 69, of Belfry, Ky., died July 30 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in the family cemetery at Belfry. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the funeral home.
CASSANDRA MAE BYRD, 67, of Huntington died July 22 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 3, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
NATHAN ALVIN CANTLEY, 44, of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., son of John Elmer Cantley and Joyce Marie Romine Cantley of Fraziers Bottom, died July 29 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
TED FRANKLIN CONLEY SR., 84, of Coal Grove, Ohio, father of Teddy Conley Jr. of Batavia, Ohio and Tammy Parsley of Coal Grove, died July 26 in Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland. There will be a memorial service, noon Saturday, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. www.slackandwallace.com.
GEORGE FRANKLIN DAVIS JR., 86, of Huntington, died July 30 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Huntington. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DONALD EUGENE DEPRIEST SR., 70, of Ironton, husband of Mary Ann Shafer DePriest, died July 29 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He worked for Rollyson Aluminum Windows in South Point and Lowes in Ashland. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
JOHNNIE M. GARTIN, 69, of Logan, W.Va., mother of Audra Conley of Logan, died July 25 in Trinity Healthcare, Logan. She had worked for Southern Public in Logan. There will be a memorial service, 11 a.m. Saturday, Christian Fellowship Center, Omar, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
LIDA F. GREEN, 89, of Patriot, Ohio, widow of Lester Joe Green, died July 30 in Holzer Senior Care. She retired from Gallipolis Developmental Center as a supervisor. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday,Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; entombment will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens Chapel of Hope Mausoleum. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
TANNER HARR, 19 of Chesapeake, Ohio died July 31. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
EDWARD "SONNY" LEWIS, 79, of Ironton, husband of Cindy Lewis, died July 24 in Bridgeport Healthcare Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. Private graveside services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ALLAN LEE MOIR, 80, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Rebecca Yaste Moir, died July 28 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired missionary. There will be a memorial service, 2 p.m. Sunday at Grace Gospel Church. A Celebration of Life Fellowship will follow. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
DR. PAIGE A. MUELLERLEILE, 48, of Huntington, died July 12. She retired from the Psychology Department at Marshall University. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, August 2, in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center on the Marshall University campus. Memorials are preferred to METAvivor, which dedicates all donations to Stage 4 breast cancer research. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington is assisting the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
CONNIE SUE ROSE, 67, of Louisa, Ky., widow of David Rose, died July 29. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial following in Branham Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
ALICE MARIE WHITFIELD-WASHINGTON, 52, of Dunbar, W.Va., formerly Huntington, daughter of Alice Mae Martin-Scott, died July 28 at home. She was a caregiver with Hopewell Community Services. Home-Going services will be at noon Saturday, Encouragers Fellowship Church, 1630 Doulton Ave., Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, WV 25705 is assistig the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com.