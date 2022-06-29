The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RUTH EILENE ADKINS, 92, of Huntington died June 28. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. July 2 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BETTY MONZOLA BLACK ASHWORTH, 85, of Ona died June 28. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 1 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Arthur Cemetery, Ona. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DOROTHY CATHERINE BRADLEY, 101, of Kenova, widow of W.T. Bradley Jr., died June 27 at her daughter’s home. She retired from Griffith and Feil Drug Store. Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. July 1 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
DARRELL GENE CHURCH JR., 53, of Burlington, Ohio, died June 19 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. There will be a memorial service at 5 p.m. July 1 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with a gathering one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
LEVI ESTEP, 21 of Sutton, W.Va., died June 25. Arrangements are pending at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
DOTTIE JEAN HEAD, 87, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Daniel Head, died June 28 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
ROY EDWARD HURST JR., 78 of Shady Spring, W.Va., died June 19. He was a retired coal miner and Electrician for Watson Electrical in Raleigh, N.C. Honoring his request, his remains have been cremated. Instead of flowers, the family would be honored with donations to the American Cancer Society. The arrangements were directed by Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg, Va.
HARRY JOE MARKS, 72, of Wayne, husband of Vanessa Marks, died June 28 at home. Services will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
RONALD CHARLES McCORMICK of Steger, Ill., formerly of Monitor W.Va., died May 12. Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. July 16 at the meeting room at the Chief Logan Lodge. Burial to follow at 1 p.m. at Highland Memory Gardens, Garden of Devotion.
ROSE AMELA MURIALE of Huntington, widow of Sam Rocco Muriale, died June 27 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 2 p.m. July 1 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Clarksburg, W.Va., on Saturday at 1 p.m. Friends may gather two hours before service Friday at the church. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com,
ROBERT GRANT STAPLETON, 92, of Ashland, husband of Garnet Bowling Stapleton, died June 27 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He worked for companies including Flint Nova Mont, Kenova, and the Duramatlic Corp. in Kalamazoo, Mich. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 1 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will be in Bowling Cemetery on Whites Creek. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. Donations may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
HERSHEL W. “WOODY” WILLIAMS, 98 of Ona, widower of Ruby Meredith Williams, died June 29 in the VA Regional Medical Center, Huntington. Services will begin on Saturday, July 2 at 8 a.m. with a procession leaving Beard Mortuary going to the Rotunda at the West Virginia State Capitol. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Sunday, July 3, a visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rotunda followed by a service at the Culture Center. Burial will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorial contributions to the Woody Williams Foundation, 12123 Shelbyville Rod, Suite 100, Louisville, KY 40243.