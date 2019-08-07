The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
TYLER ZHEA ASBURY, 19, of Lavalette, died Aug. 5 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a stockman for Best Buy. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
TABATHA ILEAN CANADAY, 47, of Columbus, Ohio, died July 30 at her residence. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
FLORIDA COMBS, 70, of Pippa Passes, Ky., widow of Dolph Combs, died Aug. 6 at Hazard ARH. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home; burial at Huff Family Cemetery. Visitation was held 6-10 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
DONALD H. DELAWDER, 67, of Ironton, Ohio, husband of Edna DeLawder, died Aug. 4. Celebration of Life will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lawrence County Genealogical Society. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
VONDA LEE EAGLE, 89, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Betty Eagle, died Aug. 5 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was retired from Conner Steel. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Central Freewill Baptist Church; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
EULA MAE FERGUSON, 95, of Prestonsburg, Ky., widow of Howard Ferguson, died Aug. 5 at Highlands ARH Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Carter Funeral Home; burial at Davidson Memorial. Visitation was held 5-9 p.m. Wednesday.
CHANCE JAMES GIBSON, 16, of Huntington, died Aug. 2. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; burial at Rosemont Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
CHARLES E. HILL, 70, of Blacksburg, Va., died Aug. 4 at LewisGale Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Wilcoxen Funeral Home; burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
BETTY DORIS MIDDLETON JONES, 84, of Ironton, Ohio, widow of Ronald Jones, died Aug. 6. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Haverhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association. www.phillipsfuneralhome.com
THELMA JEAN LUSTER, 66, of Inez, Ky., died Aug. 6. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Big Elk United Baptist Church; burial at Luster Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-9 p.m. Thursday at the church. Preston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
ROBERT NEAL MAY, 60, of Ivel, Ky., died Aug. 6 at Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Lucy Hall Cemetery. Visitation will be after 6 p.m. Wednesday and all day Thursday at the funeral home.
DOROTHY RADCLIFF, 92, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Wyngate at River’s Edge. The family would like to thank the staff at Wyngate for the compassionate and loving care they provided to Dorothy. Private family services will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RUTH PARSLEY LITTLE SWAN, died Aug. 2. Arrangements are incomplete at Rollins Funeral Home. www.rollinsfh.com
NOAH MICHAEL THOMPSON, 67, of Madison, W.Va., husband of Heather Thompson, died Aug. 6 at his residence. He was owner/CEO of Thompson Logging. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Barker Cemetery. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
WARNER WILLIS JR., 92, of Prestonsburg, Ky., husband of Janice Willis, died Aug. 4 at Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Gethsemane Gardens. Visitation was held 6-9 p.m. Tuesday and all day Wednesday at the funeral home.