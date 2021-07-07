The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
VELMA G. PRATT BOWEN, 96, of Kenova, widow of James D. Bowen, died July 6 in Stonerise nursing home in Bridgeport, W.Va. She was a retired Executive Secretary for The Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. July 10 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial following in Docks Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service.
CAROLEE LUTHER BUSCH, 85, of Ashland, widow of Lloyd E. Busch, died July 6 in Woodland Oaks in Ashland. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. July 9 at 13th Street Baptist Church, Ashland. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 8 at Steen Funeral Home 13th St. Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 13th St. Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1700, Ashland, 41105 or to Woodland Oaks Activities Fund, 1820 Oakview Road, Ashland, 41101. Services will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. Friday at http://13thstbaptist.org/live.
DAVID ALAN DISHMAN, 60, of Lenoir City, Tenn., formerly of Huntington, father of Meridith Kiyosue, died April 10 at home. Donations are suggested to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital or your local Ronald McDonald House. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. July 11 at Old Miller (Ohio) Cemetery. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
NELLIE MAE HATTEN DEAN GILKERSON, 79, of Kenova died July 6 at home. She was the previous owner of Giovani’s Pizza in Prichard, W.Va. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 9 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial in Davis Cemetery, Prichard. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.rollinsfh.com.
JAMES LEE NELSON, 47, of Lake, W.Va., husband of Maggie Nelson, died July 6 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 1 p.m. July 9 at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
PAMELA KAYE PECK, 60, of Barboursville died June 17. She was an employee of MSC Industrial Supply. Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 1 p.m. July 10 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
SHEILA GAY PEMBERTON, 60, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died July 6 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. July 10 at Big Branch Church, 2072 County Road 31, Chesapeake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
TIMOTHY E. PRICE, 57, of Cheshire, Ohio, husband of Jean Price, died July 6 at home. He worked in the auto parts industry. There will be a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. July 9 at Gravel Hill Cemetery. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is in care of arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com
ROSE MARY HENSLEY TRAUTNER, 72, of Salt Rock, died at home July 4. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 8 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. There will be no service. She will be cremated and her ashes interred in Baylous Cemetery at a later date. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
EMMA ANN WOLFE, 76, of Huntington, sister of Charles Edmonds of Montana died July 6 in Genesis Heritage Center, Huntington. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. July 9 at Mount Union Cemetery, Pliny, W.Va. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.