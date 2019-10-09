The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
NANCY ADKINS, 79, of Charlotte, N.C., previously of Huntington, W.Va., died Oct. 8 at home. A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 12, at Northside Baptist Church, Charlotte. Memorials may be to Hospice of Charlotte, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247. For the full obituary, visit www.throbertson.com.
ALTONETTE MAY BENTLEY, 83, of Langley, Ky., wife of Earl Bentley, died Oct. 8 in ARH Our Lady of the Way, Martin, Ky. Funeral service 3 p.m., Oct. 11, Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky.; burial in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Ky. Visitation 6 p.m. Oct. 10 at the funeral home.
BRIAN KENTIH BLANKENSHIP, 54, of Man, W.Va., son of Shirley Ann Blankenship of Amherstdale, W.Va., died Oct. 6 at home. He was a barber. Funeral service 1 p.m., Oct. 12, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES BREWER, 84, of Williamson, W.Va., formerly Laurel Creek, widower of Sally Evans Brewer, died Oct. 7 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. Funeral service 11 a.m., Oct. 10, Laurel Creek Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Evans Family Cemetery, Laurel Creek. Visitation after 6 p.m. Oct. 9. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
BILLY NORMAN CAREY JR., 49, of Huntington, husband of Karen Johnson, died Oct. 5 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Funeral service 6 p.m. Oct. 12, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MADELINE ROZELLA CARTER, 83, of Milton, died Oct. 8 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 11, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Bias Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PALMA ASHLEY DANIELS, 90, of Ashland, widow of Charles Daniels Jr., died OCct. 9 at home. She had worked at Mussetter’s and Craykraft’s grocery stores and Lee’s Jewelers. Funeral service 11 a.m., Oct. 11, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; entombment in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation form 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 10 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Second Baptist Church, Ashland or Community Hospice, Ashland. www.steenfuneral home.com.
JUANITA B. EDMUNDS, 91 of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Oct. 9. Funeral services will be conducted by 11 a.m. Oct. 11, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow at Barker Ridge Cemetery, Milton. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARY ANN ELSWICK, 77, of Milton died Oct. 7. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Oct.11, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park. Visitation one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CATHY LYNN HATFIELD, 62, OF Lenore, W.Va., mother of Crystal Shawn Morstadt of Delaware, Ohio, died Oct. 6 at home. She retired from Columbus State Community College in the president’s office. In honoring her wishes, cremation will take place and a private family service conducted. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
HERMETTA LOUISE MITCHELL KEELING, 88, of Huntington died Oct. in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. October 11, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Entombment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Huntington. Eulogies will be delivered by family members. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DORIS JEAN LITTLE, 76, of Hi Hat, Ky., widow of Bernard Little, died Oct. 7 in the UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center, Lexington, Ky. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 12, Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky.; burial in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Ky. Visitation after 6 p.m. Oct. 10 and all day Oct. 11 at the funeral home.
WANETTA MARCUM, 79, of Pedro, Ohio, widow of Rether Marcum, died Oct. 8 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 12, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JIMMY McCALLISTER II, 48, of Ironton, son of Sandra Phillips McCallister, died Oct. 8 in the Hospice Care Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Oct. 12, First Christian Baptist Church; burial in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 11 at the church. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
ESTHEL PENNINGTON, 93, of Huntington died Oct. 6 in The Woodlands. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 12, Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Oct. 11, Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Service for JAMES COLUMBUS SALYER, 62, of Sitka, Ky., brother of Mildred Cantrell of Wittensville, Ky., and Ruby Waller, will be 11 a.m. Oct. 11, Sitka Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Salyer Cemetery, Sitka. He was a sales clerk at County Line Liquors. Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
RITA JO VANCE, 79, of Erling, W.Va., wife of Boyd Lee Vance, died Oct. 8 at home. She was a disabled Hospice Registered Nurse. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 10, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation one our before service Thursday at the funeral home. . www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
RAY PRESTON WALTERS, 96, of Ashland, widower of Mary Lou Ogle Walters, died Oct. 6 in Wesley Village retirement Community, Wilmore, Ky. He retired from Ashland as Director of Design and Construction, Retail Marketing. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 14, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation one hour before service Monday.
CLYDE L. WOODS, 77, of Allen, Ky., died Oct. 7 in ARH Our Lady of the Way, Martin, Ky. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 11, Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky.; burial in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Ky. Visitation after 6 p.m. Oct. 9 and all day Oct. 10 at the funeral home.