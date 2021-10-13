The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KIMBERLY DAWN ADKINS, 54, of Wayne, died Oct. 12 at Cabell Huntington. Visitation will be 6 at 8 p.m. Friday at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
RODGER A. BLAKE, MD, age 60, of Huntington, husband of Debby Blake, died Oct. 11 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Donations can be made to Little Victories Animal Rescue, Huntington Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter or One by One Advocates. www.beardmortuary.com
PEGGY LYNN STUMBO BOWEN, 50, of Dunlow, W.Va., wife of Carl Bowen, died Oct. 7 at Three River Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Friday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist the family with final expenses.
KATHERINE JEAN ELKINS, 62, of Ashland, Ky., died Oct. 12 at King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; entombment at Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.steenfuneralhome.com
LORY B. HATTEN, 93, of Kenova, widower of Ruth Hatten, died Oct. 11 at his residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Rollins Funeral Home; burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church. www.rollinsfh.com
JONATHAN DAVID LUCAS, 42, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Loretta Lucas, died Oct. 11 at King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be noon Friday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home; burial at Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Mask and social distancing will be required to attend. www.slackandwallace.com
WILLIAM LARRY MARCUM, 60, of Switzer, W.Va., died Oct. 6 at Logan General Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home; burial at Roscoe Davis Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
RUBY RUTH MAY, 96, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Oct. 12 at the Arbors at Gallipolis. A memorial service will be held at Grace Bible Church at a date and time to be announced; burial at Rice Cemetery. Wilcoxen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
ORVIAL JUNIOR SALYERS, 97, of Louisa, Ky., widower of Betty Salyers, died Oct. 13 at Three Rivers Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Young Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Myrtle Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
CHRISTOPHER ALLEN THOMPSON, 52, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., formerly of Logan, W.Va., husband of Heather Thompson, died Oct. 11 at his residence. He was president and CEO of Electric Motor Services. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Evans Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.