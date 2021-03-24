The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.

RONALD LEE BLACK, 61, of Milton, died March 22. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial at Templeton Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dolly Parton Imagination Library. www.timeformemory.com/wallace

DENNIS CRAIG BOWLES, 56, of Sweetwater Tenn., husband of Vada Bowles, died March 10. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Koontz Funeral Home; visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

CLARENCE AUSTIN COOPER, 78, of Ashland, Ky., husband of Anna Cooper, died March 24. He was retired from AK Steel. A private family service was held at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com

OTTO CLIFFORD DANIELS, 103, of Huntington, husband of Delores Daniels, died March 23 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was retired from 7-Up Bottling Company. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at White Chapel Mausoleum; burial will follow. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. at the cemetery. www.chapmans-mortuary.com

LARRY R. DEXTER, 79, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Sharon Dexter, died March 23 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Rome Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of one's choice. www.ehallfuneralhome.com

BETTY L. EDWARDS, 96, of Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Chester Edwards, died March 11 at her residence. She was retired from Fairland School System. Graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Crown City Cemetery; visitation 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com

DOROTHY C. FERRIS, 91, of Huntington, widow of Joe Ferris, died March 20 at Woodlands Retirement Community. She was retired from Special Metals. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Schneider Hall Funeral Home; burial at Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com

LOUISE ANN HUBER, 87, of Ironton, Ohio, widow of Russell Huber, died March 23 at a local nursing home. She was retired from Bryant Nursing Home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Tracy Brammer Monroe Funeral Home; burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.tracybrammerfh.com

CAROL ANNE MYLAR, 81, of Barboursville, died March 23. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; burial at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace

DONALD R. VARNEY, 56, of Catlettsburg, Ky., died March 23 at King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com

The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.