The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RONALD LEE BLACK, 61, of Milton, died March 22. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial at Templeton Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dolly Parton Imagination Library. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
DENNIS CRAIG BOWLES, 56, of Sweetwater Tenn., husband of Vada Bowles, died March 10. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Koontz Funeral Home; visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
CLARENCE AUSTIN COOPER, 78, of Ashland, Ky., husband of Anna Cooper, died March 24. He was retired from AK Steel. A private family service was held at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com
OTTO CLIFFORD DANIELS, 103, of Huntington, husband of Delores Daniels, died March 23 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was retired from 7-Up Bottling Company. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at White Chapel Mausoleum; burial will follow. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. at the cemetery. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
LARRY R. DEXTER, 79, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Sharon Dexter, died March 23 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Rome Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of one's choice. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
BETTY L. EDWARDS, 96, of Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Chester Edwards, died March 11 at her residence. She was retired from Fairland School System. Graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Crown City Cemetery; visitation 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
DOROTHY C. FERRIS, 91, of Huntington, widow of Joe Ferris, died March 20 at Woodlands Retirement Community. She was retired from Special Metals. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Schneider Hall Funeral Home; burial at Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
LOUISE ANN HUBER, 87, of Ironton, Ohio, widow of Russell Huber, died March 23 at a local nursing home. She was retired from Bryant Nursing Home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Tracy Brammer Monroe Funeral Home; burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.tracybrammerfh.com
CAROL ANNE MYLAR, 81, of Barboursville, died March 23. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; burial at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
DONALD R. VARNEY, 56, of Catlettsburg, Ky., died March 23 at King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com