The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MICHAEL DAVID BANKS, 71, of Kenova, husband of Leaneta Banks, died June 16 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was retired from IBEW Local 317. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Rollins Funeral Home; visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.rollinsfh.com
JOSEPH ERNEST BREAULT JR., 66, of Huntington, died June 11 at his residence. There will be no services at this time. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com
BRIAN LAYMONE CANADY, 46, of Huntington, died June 10 at Heritage Center. Private family services will be held. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
REBA MAUDINE CLEMONS, 82, of Ashland, Ky., wife of William Clemons, died June 16 at King's Daughters Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 2 p.m., June 18, at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Social distancing will be observed. www.steenfuneralhome.com
CHARLES LEE CREMEANS, 53, of Huntington, husband of Peggy Cremeans, died June 16 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a service of remembrance at a later time at Rose of Sharon Church. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
KEITH DAY, 48, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died June 16 at his residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Willis Funeral Home; burial at Victory Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Social distancing will be observed.
TRACY LEE ELLIS, 58, of Huntington, husband of Carol Ellis, died June 11 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Celebration of Life will be 5 p.m. Monday at Christ Temple Church. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
KATRINA ELIZABETH ETHRIDGE, 77, of Huntington, died May 20. Funeral service will be held in Maryland. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
RICHARD LEE HUGHES, 76, of Huntington, died June 16 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, www.ehallfuneralhome.com
HELEN KELLEY, 86, of Pedro, Ohio, died June 15. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Schneider Hall Funeral Home; burial at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
PATRICIA SUE MCCOY, 76, of Crown City, Ohio, died June 13 at her residence. Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Community Chapel Church. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MICHAEL ROBERTS, 66, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died June 16. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
CAROL JEAN KILGORE SHANNON, 86, of South Point, Ohio, died June 16 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired cook with the Cabell County School System. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the Reger Funeral Chapel; burial at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.regerfh.com
SHAWNTIQUE MARCEL WHITFIELD, 33, of Huntington, died June 12. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com