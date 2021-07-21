The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KAREN SUE ADKINS, 68, of Huntington, wife of Forrest Adkins, died July 18 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was an administrative assistant for Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Reger Funeral Home; burial 2 p.m. Sunday at Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.regerfh.com
KENNETH RAY COOPER, 81, of Coal Grove, Ohio, died July 20 at SOMC Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be Friday at Phillips Funeral Home; burial at Zoar Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
HILDA FAYE DEMENT, 81, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Freddie Dement, died July 20 at her residence. Graveside service and burial will be 4:30 p.m. Friday at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. No visitation will be held. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
PAMELA SARK EATON, 65, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Donald Eaton, died July 20 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home; burial at Miller Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.slackandwallace.com
SHERRI LEE LEZU, 57, of Charleston, W.Va., widow of Paul Lezu, died July 19 at CAMC. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
WONETTA MAE CLARY RIGGLE, 81, of Glenwood, W.Va., widow of David Riggle, died July 19, 2021. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; burial at Union Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
DONNA FETTY, 67, of Burlington, Ohio, died July 19 at Heartland of Riverview. Graveside service will be 5 p.m. Saturday at Greenlawn Cemetery. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
SHELIA KAY BURCH HAGLEY, 72, of Flatwoods, Ky., died July 18 at King's Daughters Medical Center. She was formerly an LPN. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Chapman's Mortuary; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
LISA HATFIELD, 47, of South Point, Ohio, died July 20. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider Hall Funeral Home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
KATHY DIANE LEE, 70, of Ironton, Ohio, widow of Homer Lee, died July 14. She was retired from Lawrence County CAO. A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Leatherwood Church. www.tracybrammerfh.com
DAVID LEE MITCHELL, 64, of Justice, W.Va., husband of Kimberly Mitchell, died July 18 at his residence. There will be no services. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
LEO RAYMOND SAVILISKY, 84, of Huntington, husband of Marilyn Savilisky, died July 26. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfunerlahome.com
NORMA JEAN HALE SCHLAGEL, 87, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Hobert Schlagel, died July 14 at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was a retired nursing assistant. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Chapman's Mortuary; entombment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
ROBERT LEE SHORT, 75, of South Point, Ohio, died July 20 at his residence. Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home; burial at Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
JOSEPH ANDREW WARD, 72, of Wayne, husband of Dianna Ward, died July 20. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home; burial at Elmwood Cemetery Annex. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Friday and two hours prior to the service.