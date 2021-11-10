The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CALVIN JERMAINE AUDU, 42, died Nov. 5. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com
ERIC DAVID BLAKE, 46, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Nov. 4 at St. Mary’s. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Rome Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
KURTIS ISIAHA CARTER, 31, of Ashland, Ky., died Nov. 3. Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Christ Temple Church; burial at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Donations can be made to Brown Funeral Chapel to help with expenses.
BRENDA SUE CORNS, 58, of Willow Wood, Ohio, widow of Harry Corns, died Nov. 9 at Adena Regional Hospital. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home; burial at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
TERESA JOHNSON GIBSON, 50, of Ashland, Ky., died Nov. 9 at Community Hospice. Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Friday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Donations can be made to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CONNIE SUE HARMON, 77, of Lavalette, wife of George Harmon, died Nov. 5 at Cornerstone Hospital. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home; burial at Harmon Family Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
SHAWN DEWAYNE MARKHAM, 50, died Nov. 8. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com
HAZEL DAWN MEADOWS, 99, of Huntington, died Nov. 8 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com
EFFIE VANCE MILLS, 83, of Largo, Fla., formerly of Harts, W.Va., died Nov. 5 at her residence. Funeral service will be noon Friday at Evans Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Vance Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home.
BRADLEY JOE SCARBERRY, 42, of Huntington, died Nov. 7. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Crown City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
KAREN SUE STOVER, 72, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., formerly of Ceredo, died Nov. 9. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Rome Cemetery; burial will follow. Visitation will be held 1 to 1:45 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
LEONARD GARFIELD VAUGHN, died Nov. 4 at his residence. He was the owner and operator of various automobile services. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Christ Temple Church; burial at Colony Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
PATRICIA LOUISE WATSON, 75, of Logan, W.Va., died Nov. 9 at her residence. Private family graveside services will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.