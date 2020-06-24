The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DONALD DON THOMPSON CARNOHAN, 77, of Huntington, died May 7 at Heritage Center. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Spring Hill Cemetery. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
KENNETH DISHMAN, 86, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Shelba Dishman, died June 21. He was retired from AEP Ohio River Division. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Children Hospital. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
DELLA MAE HODGE FERRIS, 60, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of David Ferris, died June 23 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Langdon Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
DEBRA IRENE KING, 56, of Huntington, died June 22, Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Dock's Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon at Schneider Hall Funeral Home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
STEVE MADDEN, 64, of Hamlin, W.Va. died June 22. He was retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
ALICE MORGAN, of Rock Camp, Ohio, widow of Samuel Morgan, died June 23. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home; burial at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice House. www.phillipsfuneralhome.com
COREY ALLEN MORTON, 50, of Charleston, W.Va., died June 19. memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at McGhee Handley Funeral Home. www.handleyfh.com
ROBERT E. PRATER, 81, of Ashland, Ky., widower of Ella Prater, died June 22 at King's Daughters Medical Center. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Rose Hill Mausoleum. There will be no visitation. www.mfhfuneralhome.com
BILLIE MARIE SMITH, 63, of Huntington, widow of Howard Smith, died June 4 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home; visitation will be two hours prior to the service.