The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes.
WINONA ELOISE BARTRAM, 95, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Floyd Bartram, died May 24 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
RICHARD JEFFREY CROMPTON, 58, of Culloden, died May 26 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com
CATHERINE IRENE DEER, 83, of Huntington, died May 23 at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be 5 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; visitation one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
RICK HAMILTON, 61, of Ironton, Ohio, husband of Lavoda Davidson, died May 24 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Memorial service will be held at a later date. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
TOMMY GENE HATFIELD, 83, of Ransom, Ky., died May 25 at his residence. Funeral service 2 p.m., May 27, at Hatfield Cemetery. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
SEWARD HONEYCUTT, 84, of Pinetop, Ky., died May 24. Funeral service 1 p.m., May 27, at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home; burial at Vance Cemetery. Visitation 6-10 p.m., May 26, at the funeral home. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
JERRY LEE NOBLE, 76, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Paula Noble, died May 27 at his residence. He was retired from A.C.F. Industries. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Rome Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
LONE FAYE OWENS, 60, of Littcarr, Ky., died May 25. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home; burial at Fisty Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-10 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
RICHARD SAMUEL SARVAS, 73, of Huntington, husband of Millie Sarvas, died May 21 at his residence. Celebration of Life will be 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Chapman's Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Huntington. Social distancing is being observed. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
JOHN D. SWEENEY, 73, of Salt Rock, husband of Beverly Sweeney, died May 23 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Beard Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
KENNETH EARL WAGONER, 92, of Huntington, died May 26 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was retired from the Herald Dispatch. Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Chapman's Mortuary; burial at Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
OLLIE WARF, 90, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Linda Warf, died May 23 at Community Hospice Care Center. He was from the US Air Force and Army National Guard. Private visitation will be held Thursday and private burial at Kentucky Veteran Cemetery North East. www.regerfh.com
EDWARD LEE WOODBURN, 90, of Ironton, Ohio, widower of Gladys Woodburn, died May 25 at Community Hospice Care Center. He was retired from the Dow Chemical Company. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Tracy Brammer Monroe Funeral Home; interment at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.tracybrammerfh.com