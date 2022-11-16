The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOAN AGNES BLATT, 87, of Huntington, died Nov. 12 at Heritage Center. She was a bookkeeper for Hawes Electric. Funeral Liturgy will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church; Rite of Committal will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.regerfh.com
ARLENE CALDWELL, 70, of Fort Gay, W.Va., wife of Delbert Caldwell, died Nov. 14. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home; burial at Caldwell-Page Cemetery, Ft. Gay, W.Va. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday.
GRACE PAULINE COMBS, 90, of Ona, widow of Alva Combs, died Nov. 13 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Chapman’s Mortuary; burial at Oaklawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
MATTHEW ALLEN MCGRAW, 42, of Ironton, Ohio, died Nov. 13 at his residence. Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home. There will be no services following the visitation.
ARTHUR BARRY NAPIER JR., 67, of Huntington, died Oct. 29 at his residence. Morris Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
JAMES THOMAS ROBERTS SR., 89, of Huntington, widower of Beverly Roberts, died Nov. 14 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Beard Mortuary; burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
