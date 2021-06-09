The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GISELA EMMA CASEY, 86, of Fort Wayne, Ind., formerly of Ona, died June 1. She was a former employee of Polan Industries and retired from General Motors. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. June 12 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Graveside service for RICHARD DENTON CURTIS, 77, of Switzer, W.Va., at 11 a.m. June 12 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm. June 11 at Collins Funeral Home, Switzer.
DALPHINE SAMMONS ESTEP, 86, of Scarlett Road, W.Va., widow of Virgil Estep, died June 5 at her daughter’s home. She was an elementary teacher in Mingo County. Graveside service 2 p.m. June 13 at Estep Cemetery, Scarlett Road, W.Va. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
TERESA LYNN GRIFFITH, 57, of Catlettsburg, Ky., wife of Doug Griffith, died June 4 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She worked at Bellefonte Hospital as a billing specialist. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. June 12 at Living Waters Worship Center, 1315 Marsh Hill Dr., Ashland. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements.
CLARINE McCOY of Belfry, Ky., died June 7. She was a bookkeeper for Mac's City Parking Lot and McCoy Trucking. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 11 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Graveside service at 11 a.m. June 12 at McCoy Cemetery. www.rerogersfh.com.
JOAN ROBBINS, 87, of New Boston, Ohio, died June 8 in River Run Healthcare, Portsmouth, Ohio. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT ALLEN WADE, 62 of South Point, Ohio, brother of Debra Thompson of Willow Wood, Ohio, and mark Wade of Kitts Hill, Ohio, will be 2 p.m. June 10 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Ice Creek Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
ALAN WORKMAN, 61, of Verdunville, W.Va., died June 7 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 2 p.m. June 13 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va.; burial in Frye’s Cemetery, Verdunville, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.