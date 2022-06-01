The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
INES BLANKENSHIP, 83 of Lake, W.Va., mother of Annette Lewis of Lake, died May 28 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. June 3 at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
DONALD JOSEPH HECK, 75, of Proctorville, Ohio, died May 30. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 4 at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOHN MERRILL HOLDERBY, 72 of Proctorville, Ohio, died May 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. June 3 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. He retired as an electrician with CSX. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
VIOLET CORINE “PEG” ASHWORTH RIGSBY, 71, of Leslie, W.Va., died May 21. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. June 3 at Orient Hill Cemetery. Wallace & Wallace, Inc., 283 Main St., Rainelle, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
RONNIE DALE THOMPSON, 65 of Huntington, husband of Nina Bevels Thompson, died May 28 at home. He was a DryWall Finisher. Funeral will be at noon June 3 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the mortuary on Friday. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
