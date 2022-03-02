The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DAVID ALLEN BLACK, 57 of Wayne died March 1 at home. He worked at Chapman Printing Company. Funeral service at 1 p.m. March 4 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in Bowen Cemetery, Barboursville. Visitaiton two hours prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
CLEDITH CLETE DAMRON, 86, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Shirley Foster Damron died Feb. 27 at the Hershel “Woody” Williams Medical Center. He retired from the U.S. Air Force and worked for Dutch Miller Chevrolet. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. March 5 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. March 4 at the mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
TERRY EUGENE FEKETE, 73, of Man, W.Va., husband of Christina Ojeda Fekete, died Feb. 21. He was a Registered Nurse at Man ARH. Services will be private. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is directing arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
LYNDON DARRELL PIERSON, 59, of Robinette, W.Va., died Feb. 26 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was a construction worker. Visitation from noon to 2 p.m. March 4 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; graveside service following at Daniels Cemetery, Curtis, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, 115 market St., Man, WV 25635, to help with funeral expenses. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
JAMES CLINTON SPEARS, 75, of Huntington, husband of Vicki Kearns Spears, died Feb. 14 in paramount Senior Living, Ona. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 5 at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville Ohio. Burial following in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com. Livestream available at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1195361.
