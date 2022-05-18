The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PATRICK LEE ARNOLD, 71, of Huntington, husband of Mona Orndorff Arnold, died May 15 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Memorial funeral service will be conducted 4 p.m. May 20 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DEBBIE BENTLEY, 66, of Williamson, W.Va., mother of Brian Keith Bentley of North Carolina and Melissa Bentley of Williamson, died May 14 at home. She was a homemaker. Graveside service at Gilman Cemetery, Elk Creek, W.Va. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
TINA MARIE ELLIS BLANKENSHIP, 62, of Gilbert, W.Va., widow of Jimmy Blankenship, died May 15 at home. Funeral service at 2 p.m. May 18 at Full Gospel Church of God, Baisden, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the church. Colins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
MARSHA DIANE CHILDERS, 59, of Milton, passed away suddenly Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at home. She is the daughter of Everett Childers and the late Faye Boggs Childers. She has been impaired through life by a stroke but is now free from the problem. She is survived by her father Everett Childers. Services will be 3 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Mark Finley officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DONALD E. COMBS, 54, of Proctorville, Ohio, died May 17 at home. There will be no services. Arrangements are directed by Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GROVER FIELDS, 66, of Delbarton, W.Va., husband of Debbie Lucas Fields, died May 17 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. He was a retired truck driver. Funeral service at noon May 21 at Toler (Ky.) Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. May 20 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va.
REV. DR. ROBERT E. FIELDS JR., formerly of Toler, Ky., husband of Charlene Whittle Fields, died May 3 in Rex Hospital. Memorial service at 2 p.m. May 9 at Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church, Raleigh N.C. Memorials may be made to the church at 4921 Six Forks Rd., Raleigh or to Curamericas Global, Inc. www.curamericas.org. Brown Wynne Funeral Home, Cary, N.C., directed arrangements.
KENNETH GILMAN, 75, of Middlesville, N.Y., formerly of Elk Creek, W.Va., brother of James and Chester Gilman, died May 16 in Middlesville Hospital. Graveside service at 5 p.m. May 20 at Gilman Cemetery, Elk Creek. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
ROBERT D. KINNEY, 61, of Chesapeake, Ohio, companion of Julia Turner, died May 16 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be a private family service. Arrangements are directed by Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
COLBY MARCUM, 55, of Delbarton, W.Va., husband of Barbie Hinkle Marcum, died May 15 in The Cleveland Clinic. He was a disabled coal miner. Funeral service at 1 p.m. May 19 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton. Burial in Hinkle Cemetery, Taylorville, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
HELEN MITCHELL, 86, of West Logan, W.Va., mother of Lewis Sheppard of Holden, W.Va., and Jeanetta Adkins of Switzer, W.Va., died May 14 at her son’s home. Graveside service at 1:30 pm. May 19 at Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 19 at Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.
JAMES PAUL PHILLIPS, 98, of Huntington, widower of Dara Mae Phillips, died May 17 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a former tanker truck driver for Chevron Gas. Funeral services will be conducted at noon May 20 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
CINDA MAE PRICE, 49, of Huntington died May 16. Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. May 21 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JOANNE SMITH, 92, of Huntington, widow of A. Frank Smith, died May 17 at home. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MABEL ELOISE WALLACE, 99, of Forest, Va., formerly of Huntington, widow of Meryl Wallace, died May 16. She was an office manager for Duncan Box Lumber and Esler Insurance Agency. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. May 20 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the mortuary.